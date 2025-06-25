Here is how you can stop chocolate from melting 🍫

Chocolate melts just below body temperature

Chocolate expert Wayne Prices shares top tips on keeping chocolate cool

Wayne shares whether chocolate should be kept in the fridge or cupboard

As UK temperatures are set to soar as we approach the height of summer, we may be finding ways to stay cool.

But it isn’t just our bodies we need to worry about getting too hot, it is also chocolate - which melts in the sun.

For chocolate lovers who like to enjoy a piece of the sweet treat in the sun, there are ways to keep your chocolate cool and to ensure it doesn’t turn into a puddle in its packet.

Principal Chocolate Scientist at Mars, Wayne Price has shared his expert tips of making sure chocolate doesn’t melt during heatwaves, the science behind chocolate melting and the age-old question, should you put chocolate in the fridge or the cupboard?

Chocolate expert shares top tips on how you can keep chocolate cool during heatwave | Adobe Stock / Freuds

Why does chocolate melt?

Wayne explains that chocolate melts at around 33-34°C, which is just below body temperature. This is due to cocoa butter. During a heatwave, chocolate can melt within minutes.

Wayne says: “Chocolate is designed to melt at body temperature – that’s part of what makes it so delicious! When we make chocolate, it goes through a process called tempering – this is where we direct the polymorphic properties of cocoa butter for a specific form, which then that melts in the mouth - featuring a tasty snap and glossy appearance.”

How do I stop chocolate from melting?

Placing chocolate in the fridge is the simplest way to keep chocolate cool during hot weather. Wayne explains: “ “In the summer, the meltiness of chocolate can kick in a little too early. If you're at home, popping your chocolate in the fridge is a great way to keep it firm. It might be a bit harder when you take it out, but it’ll melt more slowly, giving you more time to enjoy it.

“Your biggest enemy? A hot car. A great trick is to tuck your chocolate in with frozen items like peas or ice cream in the boot. It’ll help keep it cool until you get home.”

Does chocolate belong in the fridge or the cupboard?

When it comes to chocolate one of the biggest debates is whether or not it should be kept in the fridge or the cupboard, and Wayne has shared that it is really down to personal preference.

He explains: “Either works! Some people prefer the fridge to keep the chocolate firmer and extend the taste. I keep mine in the fridge door so it stays cool and easy to access!”

