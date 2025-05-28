No plans to bring back much-loved Kellogg’s breakfast cereal, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Last year, fan favourite cereal Kellogg's Chocolate Corn Flakes were taken off supermarket shelves amid fears they could lead to choking or dental damage. The following 12 months have seen fans of the sweet flakes clamouring to know when their choco-tinged breakfast will return.

But now, in a blow to fans of the sugar-laced take on the classic corn flake, the breakfast giant has confirmed there are "no plans" to bring it back.

Chocolate Corn Flakes were first introduced in 2013, but despite proving popular with some, production ceased just months later. However, they reappeared for a short time - before that final, total, recall. Since last year's shock removal from store shelves, fans have been calling for details on when the choc versions of the classic cereal would return, but have now been handed the bad news, quashing rumours they were about to make a comeback.

Speaking to The Sun, a Kellogg's spokesperson said: "We love that Kellogg’s fans are so passionate about their favourite cereals and we’re proud to be a part of millions of people’s breakfasts each morning in the UK.

We can never say never, but while there are no current plans to bring back Chocolate Corn Flakes, we do have lots of other exciting new products out now, like Kellogg’s Oaties and Bluey Multigrain cereal, with more coming next year for cereal lovers to try."

Chocolate Corn Flakes join the list of Kellogg's cereals no longer available, alongside the likes of All Bran Golden Crunch and Frosties. Other brands that have disappeared include Weetabix, who earlier this month confirmed Alpen cereal bars have been discontinued, while Nestle is no longer making Cheerios Vanilla O's.