Kelloggs Oaties: Crunchy breakfast revolution begins with new cereal

Oaties, a new oat-based crunchy cereal that is high in fibre with added B vitamins and iron, providing morning energy* for adults and children alike at breakfast time.

The new cereal comes in two irresistible flavours: Original Crunch and Choco Crunch With its satisfying oat-based crunch and fibre-rich recipe, Oaties is designed for families to enjoy, whatever their morning routine Oaties, the newest member of the Kellogg’s range, will be rolling out across all major supermarkets from January 2025

Kellogg’s is introducing the latest addition to its cereal lineup, Oaties, a new oat-based crunchy cereal that is high in fibre with added B vitamins and iron, providing morning energy* for adults and children alike at breakfast time.

Oaties is a new cereal designed for families, whatever their morning routine. Available in two delicious flavours, Original Crunch and Choco Crunch, each bowl is filled with crispy, crunchy pillows of wholegrain oats that have been lovingly crafted to stay crunchy in milk.

Food developers worked on the recipe for months to deliver the unique, multilayered texture that ensures each bite maintains its signature crunch. Oats and cereal flours were carefully blended with quality ingredients to create the dough, which was gently cooked and shaped.

Available in all major supermarkets from January 2025, Oaties offers a nutritious and convenient option for those busy mornings or relaxed weekend breakfasts at home.

Both flavour variants are non-HFSS. They are also packed with fibre and added goodness* including vitamin D. Four out of five of Kellogg’s bestselling cereals are non-HFSS (Special K, Coco Pops, Rice Krispies and Corn Flakes), joining Kellogg’s full range of non-HFSS children’s cereals.

Caroline Deeley, R&D Cereal Technical Manager, Kellogg’s, said: “Our world-class R&D team has worked tirelessly to perfect the new Oaties recipe, bringing together delicious flavour, nutrition, and a unique texture that keeps its crunch – something we know cereal fans up and down the country will appreciate! It’s also packed with wholegrains from oats, providing morning energy* for families to kick start the day, whatever their morning routine looks like. It’s been many months in the making, but we’re confident our new Oaties range will be well worth the wait.”

The exciting addition to Kellogg’s range of cereals follows the brand’s recent reveal of a fresh new look for its iconic mascot, Cornelius the cockerel.

In the TV ad launched in December, Cornelius is brought to life in 3D as a fully developed character for the very first time, embodying his unique swagger and personality, and celebrating the individuality of mornings. Cornelius will also feature in the marketing campaign for Oaties, under the tagline ‘It’s Crunch Time’.

Kellogg’s Oaties joins the brand’s diverse range of cereals, continuing Kellogg’s legacy of being the ‘OG of breakfast’, creating delicious and nutritious breakfast options that bring modern families together. This legacy has been amplified by Kellogg’s £75m investment into its Wrexham cereal factory, set to more than double its production capacity – its largest single investment into British cereal production in over 30 years!

Each 500g pack is £3.49 (RRP). It will be available in Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco from mid-January.