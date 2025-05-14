KFC and Hackney Gelato serve up gravy gelato

KFC and Hackney Gelato launch limited-edition Gravy Gelato flavour

KFC has taken the nation’s favourite gravy and teamed up with the award-winning artisans at Hackney Gelato to craft a limited-edition flavour no one saw coming - Gravy Gelato.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a luxuriously velvety texture that melts in your mouth, this unexpected savoury delight blends KFC’s unmistakable bold taste with traditional Italian gelato craftsmanship. Inspired by KFC’s legendary gravy and blended with Hackney Gelato’s award-winning technique, this savoury frozen treat features rich notes of peppercorn, and of course, chicken.

From 15th May, gravy lovers can get their hands on the limited-edition flavour in 460ml tubs, exclusively on the KFC Shop for £5.50. All proceeds will go to the KFC Youth Foundation, empowering young people across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you spoon it straight from the tub, serve it up as a sidekick to chicken and waffles, or bring it out as the main event at your next Sunday roast – this one’s for the gravy lovers, the flavour chasers, and anyone brave enough to blur the line between dinner and dessert. For the ultimate scoop, let it sit out of the freezer for 15 minutes – trust us, it’s worth the wait for that extra creamy goodness.

KFC and Hackney Gelato launch limited-edition Gravy Gelato flavour

“With this collaboration, we’ve taken the nation’s gravy obsession to the next level…to give the people what they never knew they needed," says Phoebe Syms, Brand Manager at KFC.

“We’re no strangers to pushing flavour boundaries, but gravy? This is a first for Hackney Gelato,” said Tom Lister, CEO at Hackney Gelato. “When KFC asked if we could do this, it took some convincing of Enrico and our chefs, but as ever they stepped up and delivered – we can’t wait for fans to try this intriguing and savoury delight”

Get ready – the countdown is on! Head over to https://kfcshop.co.uk/products/gravy-gelato-by-kfc-x-hackney-gelato on 15th May at 1pm to get your hands on the flavour of the season – once it’s gone, it’s gone for good.