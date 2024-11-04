Run don’t walk to KFC 🍔

KFC is bringing back two popular festive items for its Christmas 2024 menu

The Stuffing Stacker was an instant success last year

Sharing specials have also been launched for the Christmas season

Beloved fried chicken restaurant KFC has announced its full Christmas menu, which includes the return of fan-favourite food items.

Launching on Monday November 11, KFC’s Christmas 2024 menu will feature the previously sold-out Stuffing Stacker Burger.

The festive burger which is made up of two Original Recipe chicken fillets topped with cheese, beneath a soft sage and onion patty in a spicy cranberry sauce, was launched last year and rapidly sold out due to its popularity.

KFC announces return of festive fan favourite - and it rapidly sold out last year (Photo: KFC)

Alongside the Stuffing Stacker Burger, also being relaunched is its smaller sibling the Stuffing Tower Burger, which has all of the same tasty additions but only one Original Recipe chicken fillet.

The Stuffing Stacker Burger starts from £8.99, while the Stuffing Tower Burger starts from £7.49.

Other options on KFC’s Christmas menu include sharing specials, the Gravy Double Bucket and the Gravy Triplet Bucket.

The Gravy Double Bucket which starts from £19.99 includes six pieces of Original Recipe chicken, six hot wings or six mini fillets, four regular fries, two large gravy and one bottle of drink.

The Gravy Triple Bucket which starts from £23.99 includes six pieces of Original Recipe chicken, six mini fillets, eight hot wings, four regular fries, two large gravy and one bottle of drink.

KFC’s Christmas 2024 range is available from Monday November 11 until Sunday January 5 across KFC restaurants as well as via KFC Delivery.