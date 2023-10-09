KFC fries: Fast food chain makes huge change to their fries - what is today’s twister wrap of the day?
KFC has addressed a long-running issue and have finally changed their fries…or have they? Fans are divided and claim they need to be revamped instead of seasoned
Fast food chain KFC has finally addressed something people have been crying out for, and have altered their fries. However, the relaunch, which has been highly anticipated, hasn’t gone down well.
People have long-considered KFC fries to be down there when it comes to fast food chains, with a lot of people preferring McDonald’s, Five Guys, Burger King’s and more over KFC’s, prompting the drastic change.
However, their new fries have not gone down well with people as it appears their ‘new’ fries aren’t exactly new. Their ‘signature fries’ are just their current ones, with salt and pepper chucked on.
This means that the texture, which a lot of people didn’t really like, remains the same but the taste has been changed due to two simple ingredients. The fries are available from today (Monday, October 9).
People have taken to social media to share their views. One person said: “It seems KFC didn’t get the memo about their fries. They are bad fries. They don’t need seasoning. You just need to change your fries, completely.”
However, another said: “Is it just me who really liked KFC fries and can’t understand why there’s such a big deal about changing the recipe?”
What is the KFC twister wrap of the day?
Monday’s twister wrap of the day is Kentucky mayo. On the KFC website, they say it’s “An Original Recipe fillet with crunchy pickled slaw with Kentucky Mayo, wrapped in a lightly toasted tortilla.”