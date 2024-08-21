Kids Eat Free at Hard Rock Cafe for National Burger Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To celebrate National Burger Day, Hard Rock Cafe is offering free meals to kids when an adult orders from the limited-edition World Burger Tour menu on the 22nd of August.

The menu offers guests a choice of five delectable burgers developed by chefs around the globe for guests to try including:

Bengaluru Burger: 7 oz steak burger, American cheese, sweet & spicy pickled mayo, black bean corn salsa, roasted jalapeno, guacamole, shredded lettuce - a creation of Hard Rock Cafe® Bengaluru, India

Bucharest Burger: 7 oz steak burger, garlic horseradish aioli, marinated camembert cheese, tomato, smoked shoestring onions, frisee lettuce, red wine cranberry jam - developed by Hard Rock Cafe® Bucharest, Romania

Gramado Burger: 7 oz steak burger, garlic aioli, crispy mozzarella cheese fritter, whiskey bacon jam - devised by Hard Rock Cafe® Gramado, Brazil

Kathmandu Burger: 2 smashed & stacked burger patties, sweet chili mayo, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, avocado, tomato zucchini slaw - cooked up by Hard Rock Cafe® Kathmandu, Nepal

Pittsburgh Burger: 2 smashed & stacked burger patties, Legendary sauce, smoked bacon, pickles, beer cheese sauce, whiskey bacon jam, American cheese, French fries - from the minds of Hard Rock Cafe® Pittsburgh, United States of America

Full menu here

World Burger Tour Hard Rock Cafe London

This year's World Burger Tour competition began with an initial round of 150+ new burgers developed by Hard Rock Cafe chefs around the world showing their take on the best burger, featuring ingredients inspired by their local culture and personal taste.

Kids have an exciting choice of options from Hard Rock Cafe’s ‘Messi Kids’ menu, in collaboration with football legend Lionel Messi! Kids can indulge in a large range of options including:

The signature Messi X Burger: a beef burger topped with marinara, mozzarella cheese and garlic aioli. Or try the Messi Golden Chicken Sandwich with a crispy chicken fillet, marinara, mozzarella cheese and garlic aioli. Both burgers are served with a side of seasoned fries.

Additional options include the Kids Bacon Cheeseburger, Hot Dog, Chicken Fingers, Mac & Cheese, Chicken Breast, Twisted ‘N’ Tasty Cavatappi Pasta, served with a marinara sauce and veggies, or Kid’s Grilled Chicken House Salad with mixed fresh greens, diced chicken and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses. Full menu here

Messi Kids Hard Rock Cafe

Pair one of these mains with kid-approved sides, including fresh fruit, fries, or veggies, and choice of beverage, for the ultimate kids’ meal.

This offer is valid from 12pm-4pm on the 22nd of August with a limit of two free Messi Kids meals per table.

The offer is available at Hard Rock Cafes in London (Old Park Lane), Piccadilly Circus, Edinburgh and Manchester.

For more information and to make bookings, please visit:

