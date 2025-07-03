Kids Eat Free summer offer at Marco Pierre White restaurants

Kids eat free at Marco Pierre White Restaurants during the summer holidays

Parents wanting to take the kids out for a bite to eat but not worry about the cost during the school summer holidays can make the most of an offer where they can feed them for nothing.

Available at Marco Pierre White Restaurants UK-based-venues, as long as they are accompanied by a full paying adult*, they’ll get their food free of charge.

Darren Coslett-Blaize, brand director said: “We’re conscientious that constantly finding things to do during the summer holidays can become quite costly. That’s why we’ve put this offer in place so that families can go out and enjoy a meal together while costing a lot less.

“With people still concerned by the current cost of living, this is a great way to enjoy a meal out without breaking the bank. It will also give parents a much-needed break from preparing and then clearing up the dirty dishes.

“Marco’s ethos is about simple, authentic food, served in a great environment with a relaxed atmosphere. The menus across the estate are also ideal for families with lots of options for younger members and the opportunity of having a free meal while going out during the holiday is a great way to making lots of memories together.

“And any budding chefs that are inspired by their visit to the restaurant can sign up to Marco’s Family Circle which will give them access to weekly downloadable recipes and activities which they can enjoy at home.

“It will show them how to create their own dishes such as mac and cheese, pizzas and New York chocolate brownie and is a great way for kids to learn about cooking.”

For more information, to book or to view the menus visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/

* The offer applies to under 12s and includes either a starter and main or main and dessert with every paying adult main off the à la carte menu. Please check direct with each local venue for offer dates as these may differ in different parts of the country.