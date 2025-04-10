Kids eat totally free at Burger King® UK this April, with other egg-citing deals now up for grabs during the Easter break

Burger King® UK

The school holidays are upon us and Burger King® UK is making the family days out extra special with Kids Eat FREE returning once again to keep the little ones happy!

From 7th – 20th April, families across the UK can enjoy a King Jr.meal, including a Kids Hamburger or Chicken Nuggets, fries and the new innocent Kids juicy water as one of their 5-a-day – totally FREE when purchasing an adult meal*! Available on the Burger King® app only.

The fun continues with Burger King® UK’s Feaster Countdown, running from the 14th of April until Sunday 20th! Each day during the week, BK-lovers can bag delicious daily offers on the Burger King® app including a fantastic 30% off ALL items on the BK menu . Check the Burger King® app DAILY for plenty of other mouthwatering deals.

Also running this month, Burger King® UK and innocent have partnered on a nationwide competition. Families can win daily prizes*** from theme park family passes, to annual passes to the Eden Project and much more. To enter, simply order a King Jr. meal and scan the QR code on the box!

All customers need to do is download the Burger King® app via Google Play here or the App Store here to claim the offer.