King's Cross: Hop Vietnamese to open new restaurant in heart of London

HOP expands London presence with new opening in King’s Cross

HOP is bringing its bold and authentic Vietnamese flavours to central London, with its King’s Cross restaurant opening on 24th November. The new venue brings the fast-growing QSR brand’s total UK presence to six, marking another step in its mission to deliver fresh, vibrant, and nourishing food nationwide.

Guests can look forward to an updated menu that celebrates freshness and flavour, while honouring rice as the cornerstone of the brand’s culinary heritage. Highlights include a variety of hearty rice boxes, nourishing Pho, vibrant noodle salads, flavourful Banh Mi, and a tempting selection of small bites and drinks.

The King’s Cross restaurant will occupy 3,000 sq. ft and offer seating for up to 52 diners across the ground floor and basement. The new venue unveils a new identity for the brand, carefully curating spaces that pay homage to Vietnamese culture.

Contemporary yet true to its roots, the new look and feel has been designed to propel the brand forwards and support its rapid growth, while remaining anchored in the ethos of the brand and its deep-rooted connection to Vietnamese culture.

Guests will have the choice to order via a kiosk or by scanning a QR code at their table, making it easy to grab a nourishing meal on the go or enjoy a hot, comforting meal in a welcoming environment. The option to order at the kiosk or through the QR code and have food brought directly to diners, combines convenience with a relaxed dining experience.

The HOP brand is growing at pace, with plans to open a further 4 sites by the end of 2026, HOP is cementing its position as an exciting, nourishing, fast service Vietnamese brand.

Paul Hopper, Founder at HOP said; “I’m incredibly excited to be opening in King’s Cross, continuing HOP’s mission to share the freshness, vibrancy, and natural goodness of Vietnamese cuisine with the UK. HOP was born from my passion for Vietnam and its food culture, and that remains at the heart of everything we do, delivering meals that are authentic, nourishing, and fast. As we grow across the UK, my goal is to keep that spirit alive while making HOP a lasting part of the high street”

To explore the new HOP menu and find your nearest restaurant, please visit the website - https://www.hopvietnamese.com/