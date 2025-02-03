KitKat Vegan discontinued due to falling demand: Five vegan chocolate alternatives to try instead
It came as a blow to many dairy-free consumers last week when Nestlé announced they were discontinuing their KitKat Vegan chocolate bar due to falling “global demand”. For those who choose a plant-based diet, and anyone with a dairy intolerance or allergy, this means one less option when looking for a sweet treat.
In 2021, KitKat Vegan became one of the first chocolate bars from the confectionary industry big hitters, to be made using no animal products. However, they will shortly be disappearing from UK shelves over the next few months.
A spokesperson for Nestlé said: “We know that KitKat Vegan has been popular for those looking for dairy or vegan alternatives. Unfortunately, global demand has been reducing to the point that production was making manufacturing more and more complex and we have now made the difficult decision to discontinue the product. We know there will be some disappointment, however it will still be available in the UK and Ireland until the summer.”
But fear not chocolate lovers - there are still plenty of options to choose from if you have a dairy or animal product-free diet. In fact, some of the UK’s most loved choc brands offer vegan alternatives, here are some of the biggest brands offering to satisfy the gap left by KitKat Vegan’s departure.
Cadbury vegan chocolate
Probably the UKs most recognisable chocolate brand, Cadbury, do offer something for vegans in the shape of the Cadbury Vegan Chocolate Plant Bar. Using almond paste to achieve a silky texture this bar keeps everything plant-based, while also using sustainably sourced cocoa.
Galaxy vegan chocolate
For something a little more indulgent, you could try the Galaxy Vegan Salted Caramel chocolate bar. The chocolatiers invite you to “enjoy a moment of dairy free pleasure” with this hazelnut-based cocoa confectionery, filled with delicious caramel.
Hotel Chocolat vegan chocolate
If you’re looking for a box of chocolates - as a gift for a vegan friend or to indulge in yourself - the Hotel Chocolat Unbelievably Vegan Sleekster chocolate box should fit the bill. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the choc makers say the luxurious array of 33 chocolates is “the perfect box for plant-based giftees, dark chocolate devotees, or those who just appreciate a cacao-rich, quality chocolate”.
Tony's vegan chocolate
In the words of Tony’s themselves: “Hey party animal.. this one is vegan!” On a mission to make 100% slave free chocolate the norm, this ethical choc is a dark chocolate made with hazelnut paste, almond paste and pieces of caramelised hazelnut.
Booja-Booja vegan chocolate
Pioneers in the world of vegan confectionery, Booja-Booja has been making vegan and organic treats in Norfolk since 1999. The company offers a range of award-winning dairy free chocolate truffles - so fill ya boots!