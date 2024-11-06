Leo Messi superhero toy free with kids meals at Hard Rock Cafe

Introducing the world’s newest superhero, Captain Messi!

Hard Rock International and global brand ambassador, Lionel Messi, are proud to unveil a superhero version of the sports and cultural icon. Captain Messi is saving the day with his powerful kick and will be featured in the Hard Rock Cafes in London, Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus and Hard Rock Cafe on Old Park Lane. Hard Rock and Lionel Messi united to create a limited-edition, posable Captain Messi toy, now available with any Captain Messi Kids Menu order.

“My kids and I love watching superhero movies together, so it was really special to work with Hard Rock to create Captain Messi,” said Lionel Messi. “I hope it helps inspire young fans and families to work hard and believe in themselves to do great things.”

The company announced two new additions to the Captain Messi Kids Menu: cheese pizza and pepperoni pizza, providing more delicious meals that kids will love. The Captain Messi Kids Menu includes a variety of options for all palates and these new pizzas complement existing selections like grilled chicken salad, fresh fruit, and chicken tenders, catering to different tastes and providing more delicious meal options for young diners.

“We’re thrilled to continue our incredible partnership with Lionel Messi and create a new way to represent all the joy he brings to people around the world,” said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International.

For the Captain Messi launch in America, Lionel Messi made a superhero-sized surprise event appearance for families yesterday, with special guests gathering in the Hard Rock Cafe at the company’s flagship Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood property.

At the launch event, Hard Rock also presented a $1,000,000 check to Chef José Andrés, Founder of World Central Kitchen, and Brad Keiserman, Senior Vice President of Disaster Response and the top executive for disaster response in the Americas at the American Red Cross. This donation will support relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The funds will aid in immediate recovery and long-term rebuilding for communities devastated by catastrophic storms from Florida to the Carolinas and Tennessee.

Over the past three years, Lionel Messi has been a tremendous partner and brand ambassador of Hard Rock. He recently starred in Hard Rock’s “Come Together” campaign celebrating the launch of its Unity by Hard Rock™ global loyalty program. Unity is complimentary and offers an array of benefits and services at more than 200 Hard Rock locations where members can earn and redeem Unity Points toward free hotel nights, dining experiences, Rock Shop® merch and more. Visit www.hardrock.com to plan your next visit.

You can get the new Captain Messi Menu at the Hard Rock Cafe’s in London - Hard Rock Cafe on Old Park Lane and Hard Rock Cafe in Piccadilly Circus, and the new merchandise can be found at the Rock Shops.