Lidl has recalled more bottles of beer and warned customers not to drink the product.

The supermarket giant has extended its original recall of Starovice Czech Lager 5.0%.

The beer contains sulphur dioxide, which is not mentioned on the label, with the supermarket previously apologising for “any inconvenience caused”.

The product could be a possible health risk to people who have a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and sulphites.

Here we take a look at what beers have been recalled and how to claim your money back.

What is the product?

The original recall was for Starovice Czech Lager 5.0% with a best before date of October 16, 2022.

However, that has now been extended to include all dates up to, and including, December 23, 2022.

Anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide or sulphites is urged not to drink this batch and return it to their closest Lidl store for a full refund instead.

In a notice on its website, the discount supermarket said: “Lidl GB is recalling Starovice Czech Lager 5.0%, 500ml - all stock, due to undeclared sulphur dioxide which is an allergen.

“If you have bought the above product, and have an allergy or intolerance to sulphur dioxide, we advise you not to drink it.”

How do I claim my money back?

Lidl said in a statement that customers who have purchased this product can get a full refund, even if they do not have a receipt.

The statement said: “Return it to a Lidl GB store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

“The recall of this item has now been extended to include all best before dates.

“Lidl GB wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Any customers who are worried or have any questions are being advised to contact Lidl on 0370 444 1234 or email [email protected]

Do you need a receipt as proof of purchase?

When a supermarket product is recalled, a receipt is not usually required for a return.

But if a recall involves a branded product, the manufacturer would usually have lead responsibility for the recall action.