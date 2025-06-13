Lidl urgently recalls Harvest Basket Hash Browns packets amid fears they may 'contain pieces of metal'

Budget supermarket Lidl has issued an urgent recall of one of its popular potato items amid fears that packets “may contain pieces of metal”.

Harvest Basket Hash Browns have been recalled by the supermarket due to the health risk. Lidl said that the affected batches are the 750g bags with batch number 5144L and a best before date of 24/05/2027.

The store said in its recall notice: “Lidl GB is recalling the above-mentioned product due to the potential presence of foreign bodies (metal) which may present a choking hazard.” Lidl added that no other products in the Harvest Basket range are affected.

Customers who bought the affected product are being warned to not eat the hash browns. Instead, customers should return the packet to their nearest store for a full refund.

Lidl added: “For further information, contact Customer Care on [email protected] or 0203 966 5566.”

