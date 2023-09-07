Lidl is recalling the product and urging customers not to eat it.

Lidl has issued an urgent ‘do not eat’ warning as it recalls a popular product due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) told customers: "Lidl is recalling McEnnedy Corn Dogs because Listeria monocytogenes has been found in the product and accompanying sauce."

The FSA issued a risk statement regarding the recall: "The presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the above product.

"Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

"Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems."

Anyone who has bought the product can return it to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund. No receipt is needed to claim your money back.

Lidl recall: Product details

McEnnedy Corn Dogs

Pack size: 530g