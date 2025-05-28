This could be the wine of the summer 🍷

Lidl has launched its own Whispering Angel dupe

As we approach the summer season, many of us may be switching up our favourite tipples to drinks which are lighter, fruity or give more “summer vibes”.

Wine lovers prefer to sip on a glass of rosé over other wine variations in the summer, with searches for rosé wine climbing to 138% at this time of year.

Joining La Vieille Ferme Rose (also known as ‘chicken wine’) as one of the most popular wines of 2024 was Whispering Angel, which proved to be popular with Gen Z for not only its taste but general aesthetic.

Just in time for summer 2025, discount supermarket Lidl has announced the launch of a brand-new take on rosé wine, which is said to be a cheaper alternative to Whispering Angel.

Lidl’s brand-new rosé wine is named Breath of Paradise, which is priced at only £10.99 per 75cl bottle.

Given that Whispering Angel is usually priced around the £20 mark, this means that Lidl’s Breath of Paradise is around 50% cheaper.

While the Breath of Paradise wine is supposed to be an alternative for its taste, it also has an aesthetic appeal with black, white and gold label and angel wing design.

Lidl’s Master of Wine, Richard Bampfield, said: “Well known for producing grapes that fuel the 'premium dry rosé' category, wines from the region of Provence are well known by both Brits and the French alike. However, with branded options often carrying a hefty price tag, most tend to reserve them for special occasions rather than include them in the weekly shop.

“At excellent value, Lidl’s Breath of Paradise is a summer game changer. Like any luxurious dry rosé alternative, it’s made primarily with Grenache grapes grown in Provence, giving it that iconic rosé hue and the classic Provençal aroma of fresh peach and wild herbs that we know and love.

“With a perfectly balanced acidity, body and dryness, each bottle of Breath of Paradise is effortlessly drinkable. Best served well chilled or even over a large ice cube, it’ll quench the thirst of rosé lovers at any occasion this summer.”

Lidl’s Breath of Paradise rosé launched in stores on Tuesday May 20 and is available while stocks last.

