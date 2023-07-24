Telling news your way
Lidl issues urgent warning as popular product recalled over fears it can lead to listeria infection

Lidl has issued an urgent recall of a product which could lead to a listeria infection.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
2 minutes ago

Potts Partnership Ltd is recalling Lidl product Potts’ Truffle Mayonnaise due to Listeria monocytogenes being found. The affected batch is specifically the Truffle Mayonnaise, 230g, batch code: 18823 with a best before date of July 2024.

Listeria can have severe effects on pregnant women, over 65s and vulnerable people with weak immune systems. Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “The presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the product listed above. Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis. Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.”

Lidl has asked customers who have brought the product to return it to the nearest store where a full refund will be given. Point of sale notices will be displayed in retail stores where this product is sold.

Lidl is hoping to expand by opening multiple stores in Portsmouth, Fareham and other parts of Hampshire. Picture: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images.
Lidl is hoping to expand by opening multiple stores in Portsmouth, Fareham and other parts of Hampshire. Picture: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images.

The notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product. If you have bought the Potts’ Truffle Mayonnaise, 230g, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store you bought it from for a full refund. For further information contact [email protected].

