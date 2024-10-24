List of Malaysian restaurants serving nasi lemak in the UK, according to Google reviews
After living in the UK for six years, I still find myself craving the comforting warmth of Malaysian dishes, especially anything with rice, our beloved staple.
We even turned it into our national dish: nasi lemak. It's not just plain rice though; it’s a flavour-packed meal with coconut-infused rice, fried anchovies and peanuts, an egg, sambal (hot chilli relish), and veggies, all wrapped up in one deliciously elevated package using the banana leaf.
But living far from home doesn't stop me from whipping up a batch of nasi lemak from scratch. I make it a point to cook it at least once a month, even if it does take about two hours.
The effort might sound intense, but trust me, the taste of that fragrant coconut rice with all the fixings brings a little piece of Malaysia into my kitchen, and it's absolutely worth every minute!
If you’re adventurous like me and love trying new flavours, why not give making nasi lemak a shot? The ingredients are mostly easy to find at Asian grocery stores - though I do bring in the anchovies straight from Malaysia as they are not available here. You can find plenty of recipes online to guide you through it.
If you don’t have the time to cook it yourself and need a quick fix, there are some Malaysian spots in the UK that could satisfy your cravings. While I can’t vouch for their authenticity, Google reviews suggest a few good options to check out.
Kuala Lumpur Café Headingley - 4.7 stars
Zurul Malaysian Café Sheffield - 4.9 stars
Little Penang Sheffield - 4.2 stars
Kaya Malaysian Restaurant Manchester - 4.2 stars
Bunga Raya Stockport - 4.7 stars
Malay Malay Home Salford - 4.6 stars
Malay Fellas London - 4.7 stars
Tukdin London - 4.4 stars
Halia Restaurant London - 4.6 stars
Kopitiam Birmingham - 4.7 stars
Roti King Battersea London - 4.7 stars
Normah’s London - 4.8 stars
