List of Malaysian restaurants that serve satay, according to Google reviews

Living abroad means missing our native immensely but that doesn’t mean we cannot recreate our favourite dish from scratch.

This week, I’d like to introduce you to satay, which I’m sure most of people in the UK are familiar with. Satay is believed to have originated from Indonesia, specifically from the island of Java.

From Indonesia, satay spread across Southeast Asia and gained immense popularity in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines. Each country has since developed its own distinct variations, with Malaysia adding a thick, spicy peanut sauce, ketupat (compressed rice cakes), and side garnishes of cucumber and onions.

For a Malaysian like myself, satay is deeply tied to cherished memories: celebrating exam results, gathering for a birthday party, or visiting the iconic smoky stalls lining the streets of Kajang, famously known as Malaysia’s satay capital (shout out to my hometown!)

Traditionally, satay is made with chicken or beef, though lamb and rabbit varieties are also popular. The marinated meat, infused with a rich blend of turmeric, lemongrass, and spices, is carefully skewered, grilled over open charcoal, and then served with a side of creamy, spicy peanut sauce, ketupat (compressed rice cakes), fresh cucumber, and red onions.

I once attempted to make my own chicken satay for a gathering with friends, and I have to say, for a first try, they weren’t bad at all! If you would like to try making your own satay, Rasa Malaysia has the recipe I can vouch for.

However, if you need a quick fix, there are some Malaysian spots in the UK that serve satay. While I can’t guarantee if they’re up to your standards, Google reviews suggest a few good options to check out.

Satay House Restaurant Malaysia - 4.4 stars

Melur - 4.2 stars

Tukdin - 4.4 stars

Halia Restaurant - 4.6 stars

Med Salleh Kopitiam - 4.7 stars