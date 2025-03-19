Health officials are investigating a fatal listeria outbreak thought to be linked to puddings dished up in the NHS - which has killed three people.

So far five cases of listeria monocytogenes are being looked into in elderly patients. It’s thought that the bacteria was in puddings supplied by Cool Delight Desserts.

Advice has been given to all care homes and hospitals not to serve the desserts.

The UK Health Security Agency and the Food Standards Agency says that there have been two cases in Yorkshire and Humber, and one each in the north west, West Midlands and in Wales. The age range of those affected is between 68 and 89, with most being in their 80s. Each person affected had underlying health conditions and was hospitalised.

Cool Delight chocolate and vanilla mousse, and strawberry and vanilla mousse, in which listeria was discovered during routine hospital testing March 2025 | Cool Delight

Memos have been sent out to health trusts across the country explaining the situation.

A representative from Cool Delight Desserts told the publication Food Safety News that the company was in ongoing discussions with the FSA and would not be commenting.

A ‘Food Alert for Action’ has been issued by the Food Standards Agency. This includes frozen, ready to eat desserts produced by Cool Delight Desserts and supplied from B & A Susca, of Hyde, Greater Manchester.

Listeria was first detected in routine food testing in February in a hospital in the south west of England, in a chocolate and vanilla mousse and a strawberry and vanilla mousse. Although listeria was found, there are no cases in that hospital or region.

But after that, all pack sizes, best before dates, and batch codes of Cool Delight Dessert, which include ice cream, ice cream rolls, mousses and yoghurts have been placed on the ‘do not eat list’

The NHS says that while listeriosis may not cause any symptoms in many people, it can involve a high temperature, aches and pains, chills, vomiting and diarrhoea. For anyone pregnant, elderly or with a weakened immune system it can be very serious or fatal.