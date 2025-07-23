Two types of tuna products sold in seven U.S. states have been recalled over listeria fears.

Reser's Fine Foods recalled over a dozen tuna salad products due to potential listeria, a bacteria that can make people seriously ill. Listeriosis, an infection caused by listeria, can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, chills and muscle aches.

It can lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, and can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Albertsons, Randalls, and Tom Thumb stores in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas are all voluntarily recalling the tuna salad items supplied by Reser’s Fine Foods, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration announcement read.

Jewel Osco stores in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa are also recalling the products. Listeria bacteria was found to have possibly contaminated the breadcrumbs, an ingredient used in the tuna salad.

Two types of tuna products sold in seven U.S. states have been recalled over listeria fears. (Photo: FDA) | FDA

Items to be recalled include the following products at Albertsons, Randalls and Tom Thumb stores, AR, LA, OK and TX (name/UPC/sell-by date):

RM Duo Tuna Salad w/ Crackers - 27183000000 - July 17-19

RM Salad Tuna Premium SS - 21425000000 - July 17-19

RM Snacker Tray Tuna Salad - 21151300000 - July 17-19

RM Sandwich Tuna Salad Croissant SS Cold - 21788400000 - July 16-18

RM Tuna Salad Over Bed of Lettuce SS - 21786400000 - July 16-18

Salad Tuna Premium- 21228800000 - July 17-19

Tray Croissant Mini Salad 16 in - 27841300000 - July 16-18

Tray Croissant Mini Salad 18 in - 27841200000 - July 16-18

Tray Salad Sandwich 12 in - 27841500000 - July 16-18

Tray Salad Sandwich 16 in - 27841400000 - July 16-18

Products affected at Jewel Osco stores in IL, IN, and IA include (name/UPC/sell-by date):

Club Sandwich ES with Salad - 29125900000 - July 16-18

RM Duo Tuna Salad with Cracker S - 27183000000 - July 17-19

RM Quad Tuna Salad - 21500300000 - July 17-19

RM Tuna Salad SS/td - 29486900000 - July 17-19

RM Sandwich Croissant SSTBL Tuna Salad SS - 21372500000 - July 17-19

RM Sandwich Tuna Salad Croissant SS Cold - 21788400000 - July 16-18

Tuna Salad - 21680700000 - July 17-19

FDA officials urged anyone who bought the tuna products “to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.” Customers who bought any of the listed items were warned not to eat any of the products and to dispose of them immediately.

Alternatively, they can return the items to their local store for a full refund. Anyone with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.