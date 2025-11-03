Liverpool's restaurant of the year is mind-blowing for Christmas

Voyagers Restaurant & Bar

The city centre restaurant announces Christmas offering as it’s shortlisted for Restaurant of the Year at the Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards 2025

Voyagers Restaurant & Bar is bringing the magic of the festive season to Liverpool's Ropewalks district with an extensive programme of Christmas experiences, from elegant afternoon teas to a spectacular five-course New Year's Eve celebration.

The menu launch comes as the restaurant celebrates being named a finalist for Restaurant of the Year in the Taste of Liverpool City Region category at the Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards 2025, recognising the venue’s contribution to the region’s £6.25 billion visitor economy.

Running from 21 November through to New Year's Eve, Voyagers' festive offering has been designed to cater for every occasion, from intimate gatherings with friends and family to group celebrations and corporate parties.

The festive programme includes Voyagers Christmas Social, which provides a relaxed dining experience for parties of six or more, with guests choosing from an array of small plates including the signature sticky glazed short rib; spiced parsnip soup with charred focaccia; and chestnut gnocchi. Menu options range from £22.50 to £37.50 per person, with private dining available for up to 16 guests and exclusive use of Voyagers Restaurant & Bar for up to 80 seated and 150 standing.

Voyagers' signature afternoon tea will be available daily from 12 noon to 5pm throughout the season. The popular experience has been given a yuletide makeover, with guests having the option of Classic Festive Afternoon Tea at £37.50 or the Champagne Afternoon Tea at £43.

Both options feature a carefully curated selection of seasonal treats, including smoked salmon & prawn cocktail on brioche slider; roast turkey with cranberry sauce and stuffing on focaccia; Viennese mince pies; and After Eight macarons, accompanied by Brew Tea Co. loose-leaf teas or Crosby coffee.

For group celebrations, the Festive Cocktails & Canapés offering runs until 23 December, with savoury options including tempura cod cheek with sprout kimchi and sweet & sour cranberry glaze; and festive charred gammon with date purée and chestnut crumb. Sweet canapés range from Liverpool tart to chocolate truffle sprouts, with packages starting from £8 per person.

And for those looking to make a day of it, brunch sessions on Saturday 6 and Saturday 13 December offer the perfect respite from Christmas shopping, combining a festive cocktail, half a bottle of prosecco per person, live acoustic music, and a dish from the brunch menu for £35 per person.

Options include stollen French toast with smoked bacon and maple syrup; buttermilk pancakes with cinnamon cream and gingerbread crumb; or savoury dishes such as turkey birria tacos with mashed avocado and pico de gallo; and salt and pepper chicken burgers with sprout kimchi.

The festive season culminates with Voyagers' New Year's Eve celebration, featuring a Champagne cocktail on arrival, acoustic music from 7pm to 9pm, and a five-course tasting menu with optional wine pairings.

Visitors can toast the New Year with Champagne and sparklers on the roof terrace at midnight. Dinner is priced at £95 per person, or £145 with paired wines. Accommodation packages, including a Double Deluxe room and New Year's Day late breakfast, are available from £199 per person based on two people sharing.

Jake Parry, Head Chef at Voyagers, said: “We're thrilled to have been recognised in the Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards. It's a testament to the incredible work our team puts in every single day to create memorable experiences for our guests.

“This festive season, we wanted to put together something for everyone, whether it’s a relaxed Christmas get-together with colleagues or an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration.

“It’s the perfect time to showcase the creativity and passion of our kitchen team. We’ve taken classic Christmas flavours and given them our own Voyagers twist – dishes like sticky glazed short rib with mulled wine and tempura cod cheeks with sprout kimchi. Every plate has been carefully crafted to celebrate the season while staying true to the globally inspired, locally rooted approach that defines Voyagers.”

The Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards winners will be announced at Liverpool Cathedral on Thursday 5 March 2026, with category winners eligible for consideration in the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

Bookings are now open for all festive experiences, with early reservations strongly recommended.

Visit https://voyagersliverpool.com/ to secure your table.