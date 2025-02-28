London: Kebab takeaway boom - how to make a tasty kebab at home

England saw a 31.2% hoist in searches.

London has seen a surge in kebab popularity.

New search engine analysis by experts at PE has revealed the area saw a record rise in searches for the takeaway staple over the past 3 years.

In 2021, the popular dish was only searched an average of 215,490 times a month, but it shot up to 407,320.

That’s a whopping 89% surge.

Josh Edwards, from PE, proud sponsor of the kebab awards, has these top tips for cooking the best kebab.

“Pick Good Meat: Great kebabs start with good-quality meat—lamb, beef, chicken, or fish. Fatty cuts stay juicy, while lean ones can dry out. Marinate well to keep it tender and tasty.”

“Marinate for Flavour: A good marinade makes all the difference. Use spices, herbs, and something acidic like lemon or yoghurt. Let it soak in for a few hours or overnight for the best taste.”

“Skewer it Right: Evenly cut pieces cook better. Leave small gaps on the skewer so heat gets through properly. If using wooden skewers, soak them first so they don’t burn.”

“Cook on the Right Heat: Too much heat burns the outside while the inside stays raw. Too little dries it out. Medium-high heat gives a nice sear and keeps it juicy.”

“Serve with Tasty Sides: Good kebabs need good sides—fresh salad, warm flatbreads, and tasty sauces. Yoghurt dips, pickles, and grilled veggies add extra flavour.”