London's biggest gingerbread house is here: 10ft tall and half a tonne of dough

One of London’s must-see festive decorations this Christmas, it can be viewed at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London from Sunday, 8th December

The capital’s festive cheer is set to get a whole lot sweeter this weekend, as Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London ‘unwraps’ a GIANT gingerbread house that will welcome guests with sights, scents, and scenes straight from a Christmas movie.

Standing at 10ft tall, the mouth-watering structure offers over 129 sq ft of pure festive joy and took seven weeks to bake. Led by the hotel’s Head Pastry Chef, Domenico Camporeale, the entire team of pastry chefs meticulously created over 3,500 individually baked gingerbread bricks – using over 600kg of dough – to create the spectacle, which is intricately decorated with royal icing in charming Christmas colours.

Hotel guests are invited to take in the magic of the installation in all its glory: gingerbread reindeer, snowman, oversized lollipops, and candy canes adorn its exterior, framed by a fluffy border of marshmallows. A festive Christmas tree, fireplace, chair and toy train furnish the interior, providing a cosy spot away from the bustle of the city at Christmas.

James B. Clarke, General Manager at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London, said: “London comes to life at Christmas, and visitors could spend days seeing all of the wonderful decorations that celebrate the season – so it’s great that we can make their experience even more enchanting from the moment they check in. It really is a sight to be seen, and we can’t wait to see what guests think of this work of art!”

It has been made with over THREE AND A HALF THOUSAND gingerbread bricks, using over HALF A TONNE of dough

Domenico Camporeale, the hotel’s Head Pastry Chef, added: “We always celebrate the festive period at Park Plaza, but this year we wanted to do something different. Christmas is all about family time, so what better way to make our guests feel at home than with a giant gingerbread house that evokes the warmth and joy the season brings.”

Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London is located a stone’s throw from the South Bank. Its giant gingerbread house will be on display until Sunday 5th January. For more information and to book a break, visit www.parkplazawestminsterbridge.com.

To experience the spectacle for yourself, visit Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London, 200 Westminster Bridge Rd, London SE1 7UT.