Longest every bratwurst: Pub cooks up 12.12m sausage for Oktoberfest

A Droitwich Spa pub unveiled a 12.12m bratwurst to celebrate its new Oktoberfest menu and to symbolise the 1,212 km distance between Munich and the pub. The bratwurst was the longest ever seen in the Midlands and is believed to be the longest bratwurst ever created in the UK.

A Droitwich Spa pub made history on Saturday by serving up the Midlands’ longest ever bratwurst to celebrate the launch of its Oktoberfest menu.

Seared Pubs cooked and served the 12.12m bratwurst complete with crispy onions, mustard, and curry ketchup to represent the 1,212km between the pub and Theresienwiese, Munich - the home of Oktoberfest.

The delicious bratwurst was made using an authentic German recipe to get the taste exactly right, even at the scaled up size. It was then served up for free to lucky locals gathered at the pub for the event, which also featured an Oompah band, stein-holding competitions, and the chance to try the new Oktoberfest menu.

The Oktoberfest Platter at Seared Pubs available from 21st September until end of October

Rebecca Hall, General Manager at The Castle, commented: “Droitwich Spa is a long way from Munich, so we wanted to give our customers a taste of Oktoberfest in their local pub - and make history with the longest bratwurst in the Midlands. Our team had a lot of fun grilling this authentic bratwurst and will be delighted to serve customers German bratwurst from the same recipe and other Oktoberfest favourites until the end of October.”

Marc Razzell, The Sausage Man, who supplies the bratwurst for Seared Pubs, commented: “When Seared Pubs approached us, we were keen to take on this challenge. We’ve been making bratwursts for decades using a recipe that’s been handed down from generation to generation in Germany - it’s as traditional as you can get. It’s exciting to know that there will be enough of this authentic bratwurst for everyone to try, alongside other Oktoberfest staples like schnitzel and Bavarian beer.”

Seared Pubs is a Greene King brand known for its global grub and great value pub favourites. The pub’s new Oktoberfest menu, featuring schnitzel, bratwurst, and steins of German beer, is available until October 31.

Those keen for a taste of Munich can still head down to the pub to try a bratwurst from the same recipe, or a range of other Oktoberfest favourites.