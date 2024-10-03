Luscombe Drinks Unveils New Mulled Winter Warmer In Time For Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luscombe Drinks, famed for its commitment to creating soft drinks using the finest ingredients, is excited to announce the launch of its latest creation, Luscombe Mulled Winter Warmer.

Commenting on the exciting launch, Gabriel David, owner and founder of Luscombe, says: “We wanted to create a drink that offered people a delicious non-alcoholic alternative to traditional mulled wine. Our Luscombe Mulled Winter Warmer is perfect for cosy winter evenings and festive celebrations, and is a great extension to our product range.”

A harmonious blend of organic fruit and traditional mulling spices, the winter warmer perfectly balances cherry juice which provides a slight tartness and the floral yet cranberry like flavour of hibiscus with an infusion of cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg to create an inviting drink that captures the rich and festive flavours of the season.

Extremely versatile, Luscombe Mulled Winter Warmer can be enjoyed hot or cold, simply serve chilled over ice for a refreshing and spicy drink, alternatively gently heat in a saucepan or in the microwave until warm (maximum 60 degrees), before serving in a mug and garnishing with a slice of orange or a cinnamon stick for an extra festive touch.

Luscombe’s new serve pairs perfectly with hearty meals including a festive roast dinner, warming cottage pie or winter stews as well as cold turkey sandwiches and seasonal treats such as sugar doughnuts and chimney cakes.

Like all the drinks in Luscombe’s range it contains no artificial additives, sweeteners or concentrates and is gluten free and vegan friendly. Luscombe Mulled Winter Warmer joins Luscombe’s wide range of soft drinks including their Damascence Rose Bubbly, Hot Ginger Beer and Raspberry Crush.

This new addition will be available from October at luscombe.co.uk in convenient 27cl bottles (box of 24) RRP £2.75 and 74cl bottles (box of 6) RRP £4.

For further information on Luscombe Drinks, please visit www.luscombe.co.uk, follow Luscombe on TikTok @luscombedrinks, Instagram: @luscombedrinks or ‘Like’ on Facebook.