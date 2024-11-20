Lyle's Golden Syrup set a new 'gold standard' in product launch campaigns

Lyle’s Golden Syrup, an iconic British heritage brand, has unveiled an ambitious media campaign, ‘Make Snack Time Golden’, to support the national rollout of its new Flapjack range.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Targeted at driving awareness of the brand’s new flapjack ranges with impactful creative that leverages the golden equity at the heart of the Lyle’s brand. The campaign spans Out of Home paid social static & video placements on Meta, YouTube video ads, and strategic eCommerce support to land a message about the quality and taste they pride themselves on delivering.

To complement these placements, the campaign incorporates in-store sampling at 125 Tesco stores nationwide, workplace sampling aimed at introducing 50,000 commuting professionals to the product, and influencer partnerships to spark conversation about the range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch is well timed as snacking remains a well-established habit among UK consumers and shows no signs of slowing down with the cakes and sweet bakery market projected to grow to over £2.8 billion by 2026.

As on-the-go snacking options continue to rise in popularity, 63% of UK snackers make impulse purchases and 82% say taste is their top priority when choosing snack options like cake bars. Lyle’s is well-positioned to be the brand people turn to for a satisfying, indulgent snack, reinforcing its reputation as a British icon and comforting treat that caters to the rising demand for convenience.

Earlier this year, Lyle’s successfully entered the ambient snack category with its Flapjack multipacks, featuring classic golden syrup and chocolate varieties available in major retailers such as Sainsbury’s, Ocado, and Tesco.

Building on that success, Lyle’s has now expanded its product line to include convenient, single-pack, ready-to-eat flapjacks in both original and chocolate flavours, now available in over 900 Tesco stores across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhian Moore, Brand Manager for Lyle’s Golden Syrup, said: “We are delighted to expand the awareness of Lyle’s Golden Syrup Flapjacks with the introduction of our national ‘Make Snack Time Golden’ media campaign as we expand our multipack range to include single on-the-go packs in Tesco stores across the UK. With impactful placements across Out of Home, social, digital, and eCommerce, we will reach more than 2 in 5 of UK adults with over 110 million cross channel impressions.

“Making the beloved, nostalgic British flapjack as convenient as a Cherry Bakewell or mince pie reflects our ambition to bring the indulgent taste of Lyle’s Golden Syrup to more accessible formats and occasions than ever before, ensuring Lyle’s is as loved by generations to come as it has been for the last 140 years.

“Our iconic golden syrup is renowned for its rich and comforting taste, and we are confident these flapjacks capture that same delicious quality, reminiscent of the homemade versions enjoyed by families for generations. Given the positive response, we’re already developing additional flavours, all underpinned by Lyle's unwavering commitment to exceptional taste and ambition to help consumers feel Absolutely Golden.”

Lyle’s Golden Syrup Flapjack Multipacks (five x 30g) and Chocolate Flapjack Multipacks (five x 30g) are available in Tesco stores nationwide and the single Original Flapjack (50g) and single Chocolate Flapjack(50g) are now available in over 900 Tesco Express stores.

For more information, please visit www.lylesgoldensyrup.com or follow Lyle’s Golden Syrup on Instagram or Facebook.