Manchester vs Brighton: Row erupts over which takeaway created unique kebab

Two rival takeaways are rowing over who was first to offer the UK's 'first' vegan doner kebab cooked on a spit - only for meat lovers to dismiss both as 'not kebabs anyway'.

It is a case of going head to head for two popular takeaways in a dispute over who first created an unusual fast food offering - with meat lovers standing back to enjoy the battle.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two rival takeaways are rowing over who was first to offer the UK's 'first' vegan doner kebab cooked on a spit - only for meat lovers to dismiss both as 'not kebabs anyway'.

Great British Doner (GBD) in Manchester announced on social media they are the UK's first to have a vegan doner kebab cooked on a rotating spit or 'baton' - just like the real deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage shows viral TikTok clips of staff trimming and serving the meat-free delicacy from a rotating skewer - but the post has upset another vegan takeaway offering similar products.

Two rival takeaways are rowing over who was first to offer the UK's 'first' vegan doner kebab cooked on a spit - only for meat lovers to dismiss both as 'not kebabs anyway'.

Beelzebab, a Brighton-based takeaway, sent a video reply which showed they had won a British Kebab Award for their vegan kebab in 2023.

The rival's clip featured a staff member wagging his finger dismissively at GBD's claims, with the caption: "UK first? Been here since 2014 baby!"

In another comment they boasted: "Looks good guys but not the UK's first. We've been doing this for over a decade... [sweating laughter emoji].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But GBD founder Mehmet Korkut, 41, says what sets them apart is they actually cook the kebab on the rotating skewer - it is not just used for serving.

He claims they are the first kebab house in the country to cook and serve the product in this way.

However meat lovers remained unconvinced about either of the takeaways vegan offerings with some simply stating that 'it's not a doner kebab' and that laughing at vegans for copying meat-based products.

Mehmet said: "We are the first to put vegan doner on a baton, people have never seen that before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Due to less demand in the past for vegan doner, people were not putting it on skewers because they didn't think they could sell enough of it.

"Usually, the vegan products would just be heated up in the microwave.

"But we will cook a baton every weekend on the skewer under a slow fire.

"We use a proper cooling process and then freeze it - then we defrost and heat up on the spit the next day."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GBD, which opened in June, has quickly developed a reputation for outside-the-box ideas such as the Choco Doner - a chocolate-flavoured kebab.

Since launching the 'never seen before' vegan kebab baton this week the team have had 'hundreds' of delivery orders already.

The idea to recreate the full kebab experience for vegans by cooking it on a spit came from close to home.

Mehmet said: "One of my family members is vegan, that's where it started from. We took his recipe and tried to keep the ingredients as similar as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I tasted it - I was shocked. I thought: OK, this is a good idea. To be honest, as a meat eater, I didn't expect how good it was going to be - but I love it.

"It's all cooked with vegetables, organic herbs and soya protein. Since we put it out, we have started to get a lot of attention on social media platforms.

"[An influencer] came from London and tasted it and had the same feelings as us. She shared the day before yesterday and since then we have taken hundreds of orders from delivery apps.

"We have been contacted by London restaurants asking to test it, wanting to put it on their menus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And it's not only for the vegans - meat eaters are enjoying it too. It's changed my whole perspective on what I'm doing.

"When you don't have any expectations and then it takes over your other products, it's surprising. I think I underestimated the vegan population."

Some social media users - particularly those proclaiming to be meat eaters - were not impressed with the idea, claiming it wasn't a true doner.

One user on Facebook said: "Not a doner kebab then a doner kebab is made with lamb."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another user said: "I dread to think what is in it. Doner meat is bad enough."

A third person said: "Even meat kebab ain't meat it's bit of crap, so I can only imagine how much crap is in this!

"All they've got to do is label it vegan and you all worship it without knowing what's really in it."

Another person said: "Why do vegans want to make everything look like meat?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other comments were more positive, with users suggesting it should be expanded nationwide.

One user said: "Looks incredible. All kebab houses should have this."

Another person simply said: "Shut up and take my money."