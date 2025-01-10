Mānuka Honey: Here's why it is the perfect sugar replacement

Comvita Manuka Honey Squeeze

Brits continue to look for replacements for sugar, with Google Trends showing an increase in interest by 22% over the last year.

As health-conscious Brits continue to follow their New Year’s resolutions by choosing low-sugar diets, honey is a great alternative to keep that sweetness in a cup of tea or morning porridge.

Mānuka honey experts at Comvita have created two products to help Brits consume less sugar in a quick and easy way: Mānuka Honey Squeeze and its improved Mānuka Honey Lozenges.

Mānuka honey is a concentrated source of energy due to its high glucose and fructose content. It has a lower calorific (energy) value by weight when compared to common sweeteners such as table sugar, making honey the perfect alternative to sugar.

Child enjoying Comvita's Manuka Honey Squeeze

It also offers anti-inflammatory, immune modulatory, and antioxidant bioactivities, making Mānuka honey excellent for skin treatments.

As one of the world’s most adulterated foods – often diluted with sugar syrups or mislabelled by floral type or origin – honey can pose challenges for consumers. Comvita’s Mānuka Honey, however, guarantees full traceability and purity, assuring no added extras.

Comvita is proud to control its supply chain from hive to home, with only natural flavouring being added to a small selection of its Mānuka honey products, such as its Mānuka Honey with Blackcurrant Lozenges.

For those who have placed the gym on their resolutions list, Mānuka honey makes an excellent pre-workout supplement, offering a mix of quick and slow-release natural sugars.

Dr Jackie Evans, Chief Science Officer at Comvita says: “Mānuka honey is a great pre-workout supplement. It contains a range of quick and slow-release natural sugars that give you an energy boost and is a healthier alternative to energy drinks and sports gels that can be high in simple sugars and artificial ingredients.”

Comvita’s Mānuka Honey is perfect for more than just tea or breakfast – it’s a versatile ingredient for delicious recipes like Chocolate Truffles, antioxidant boosting smoothies, or even ginger honey biscuits, offering a tasty bite filled with natural goodness.