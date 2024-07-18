Marco Pierre White Restaurants launches ‘kids eat free’ summer offer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the school holidays underway parents looking to treat their children with a meal out during the summer can head to one of Marco Pierre White’s UK-based restaurants where they can feed the kids for free.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Including the Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill, Marco’s New York Italian and Mr White’s English Chophouse, anyone who fancies tucking into a delicious menu that’s been devised by arguably the country’s greatest ever chef, will be able to do so without worrying about the cost of their child’s meal.

And with the school summer holidays being a time of year when household budgets get squeezed, having a free meal while going out will help parents keep their children fed and entertained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applying to under 12s, the offer runs from 22nd July to 31st August 2024 and includes either a starter and main or main and dessert with every full paying adult main meal from the à la carte menu.

Jason Everett, executive head chef at the group said: “We’re conscientious that constantly finding things to do during the summer holidays can become quite costly. That’s why we’ve put this offer in place so that families can go out and enjoy a meal together while costing a lot less.

“With people still concerned by the current cost of living, this is a great way to enjoy a meal out without breaking the bank. It will also give parents a much-needed break from preparing and then clearing up the dirty dishes.

“Marco’s ethos is about simple, authentic food, served in a great environment with a relaxed atmosphere. We serve classic, recognisable dishes that sit perfectly with Marco’s ethos of casual, authentic and affordable dining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The arrival of the new children’s menu is also a great reason to plan a family meal out and we look forward to welcoming guests, young and old. The dishes are perfect for kids and they’ll certainly be well fed by the time they have finished.”

John Downing/Getty Images

Depending on which restaurant they visit for starters, younger guests can choose from crispy calamari, classic prawn cocktail, a delicious roasted vine tomato soup, American loaded nachos or cheesy garlic bread.

For mains, the choice includes the chance to build their own burger or own pizzetta. There’s also a butcher’s steak and chips, chargrilled chicken, battered fish goujons, linguine pomodoro and a creamy mac and cheese.

To finish, desserts include a dark chocolate brownie, baked vanilla cheesecake, a selection of ice creams and sorbets and fresh fruit skewers.

Ts & Cs apply. For further information and participating restaurants, please visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/