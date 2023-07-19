Margaritas have been named Britain's favourite cocktails

The nation’s favourite cocktail has been revealed - and it is the perfect choice for a summer’s day.

A survey found that Britain’s go-to cocktail is the margarita. It came out on top over the likes of mojito, negroni, pina colada, sex on the beach and other tipples.

The poll also found that six in ten British adults (67%) said the Mexican classic is the perfect summer drink. The research was commissioned to mark the launch of the Altos Hot Lime – an emergency lime delivery service for distressed margarita-makers who find themselves without the key ingredient this summer.

The researchers polled 2,000 people and found that the 10 cocktails people ordered the most were:

Margaritas – 34%

Passionfruit Martini – 32%

Pina Colada – 32%

Mojito – 32%

Sex on the Beach – 27%

Daiquiri – 23%

Rum Punch – 18%

Aperol Spritz – 13%

Long Island Iced Tea – 12%

Espresso Martini – 12%

The new study also reveals that Brits have now become home mixologists with the average person having a total of two cocktail recipes in their repertoire.

Moreover, key ingredients such as tequila, triple sec, bitters and limes are now considered cupboard staples to 46% of households. 30% of those polled agreed that running out of limes is the worst thing that could happen when making a margarita – more so than blending the ice (24%), measuring out the mix (12%) and squeezing the citrus fruit (24%).

A staggering 2 in 3 have run out of limes while shaking the mix. Marg-lovers can simply call on the Hot Lime helpline to receive a fresh fruit delivery in a lime ambulance via the exclusive number.

Over three quarters (86%) agree that a bash isn’t impressive unless cocktails are served over the usual offering of beer and wine and 66% would judge a host if they ran out of drinks at a party.

Simon Hodgson, Brand Ambassador at Altos, said: “We’ve all been there, we go to mix a margarita and end up underestimating our lime supply, reaching out for the lemons, or worse.

"Altos has been voted the best tequila for margaritas four times since 2019, so we don’t want any of our drinkers to suffer a bad cocktail at the hands of a lime emergency. This summer, we’re going to extreme lengths to make sure the nation’s margs are perfect with the brand-new Hot Lime service.”

The free-of-charge delivery service is facilitated by an exclusive phone number, delivering fresh limes in no time in a delivery van decked out with green flashing lights, giant limes on top and ‘emergency limes’ alerts around the side.

Operating in London, Manchester and Glasgow for two days only, city-dwellers can call on the Hot Lime Delivery Service by dialling the exclusive number 0800 464 7041 on Friday, 21 July and Saturday 22, July 2023.