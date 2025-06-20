Mars’ principal chocolate scientist reveals HACKS for keeping chocolate cool in the heatwave…

With UK temperatures expected to soar past 30°C this weekend, chocolate lovers face a familiar summer dilemma: how to stop their favourite treat from turning into a puddle before they even get it home.

Wayne Price, Mars' Principal Chocolate Scientist, is here to help. With over a decade of experience studying the science of chocolate, Wayne has shared his tips for keeping our favourite treats cool, tasty, and perfectly snackable - even in a heatwave.

At what temperature does chocolate melt?

“Chocolate is designed to melt at body temperature – that’s part of what makes it so delicious! When we make chocolate, it goes through a process called tempering – this is where we direct the polymorphic properties of cocoa butter for a specific form, which then that melts in the mouth - featuring a tasty snap and glossy appearance.”

Mars’ Principal Chocolate Scientist, Wayne Price

How can I keep chocolate cool during a heatwave?

“In the summer, the meltiness of chocolate can kick in a little too early. If you're at home, popping your chocolate in the fridge is a great way to keep it firm. It might be a bit harder when you take it out, but it’ll melt more slowly, giving you more time to enjoy it. Fun fact: At Mars, we’ve even developed heat-resistant chocolate for hotter climates - but how we make it work is top secret!”

Can heat actually make chocolate taste better?

“ Surprisingly, yes! Especially with caramel-filled chocolates like Snickers. The warmth softens the caramel, making it smoother and sweeter. The heat lowers the viscosity of the caramel, so the flavour lingers longer on your tongue.

How long does it take for chocolate to melt?

“Chocolate melts at around 33–34°C- just below body temperature. So during a heatwave, it can melt within minutes. You might not even make It very far in the hot weather before it starts to soften! It’s all about how cocoa butter behaves – it’s carefully tempered to melt just right in your mouth.”

How do I protect chocolate on the way home from the shops?

“Your biggest enemy? A hot car. A great trick is to tuck your chocolate in with frozen items like peas or ice cream in the boot. It’ll help keep it cool until you get home.”

My chocolate turned white on the surface. Is it still okay to eat?

“Totally safe! That white coating is something we call ‘bloom’ - it’s just the cocoa butter re-crystallising. It might look a bit odd, but it’s still sweet, tasty, and perfectly fine to eat.”

Can I store my chocolate in the freezer to protect it from the heat?

“You can, but it’s not necessarily better than putting it in the fridge. Freezing can cause bloom, and once it melts, it won’t stay solid for long. HACK: You can also freeze a chocolate bar and use it as a mini ice pack in your lunchbox or handbag. It’ll keep things cool and be ready to enjoy later as a chilled snack.”

Are there any chocolates that are better melted?

“Definitely! Try warm Galaxy Minstrels – the crispy sugar shell holds in the melted chocolate, creating a delicious liquid chocolate that bursts in your mouth. Pair them with your favourite ice cream for an indulgent treat.”

Should I store chocolate in the fridge or the cupboard?

“Either works! Some people prefer the fridge to keep the chocolate firmer and extend the taste. I keep mine in the fridge door so it stays cool and easy to access!”