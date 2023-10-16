Master chocolatiers Lindt release ‘irresistible’ new flavour of festive truffles & Bailey’s fans will love it
Lindt, who argualy provide some of the best chocolate during the festive period, have delivered once again with a new tasty treat
With Christmas slowly creeping up on us, people are stocking up on chocolate, an item of food that is always a firm favourite during the festive season, and Lindt have delivered with a delicious new item.
Fans of chocolate are going wild over the new festive Lindt flavour especially those who enjoy the festive alcoholic drink, Bailey’s, as their new creation is a delicious Irish Cream treat. It’s poised to prove popular among those looking for a special Christmas treat.
But you don’t have to wait until the tree is up as the new flavour is already available in shops and is very affordable coming in at a modest £6 for a 200g box. It also comes available as a hot chocolate powder. For ultimate indulgence you can get the hot chocolate powder as well as the 200g treat box, for £11.
In a video posted by one of the nation’s most popular Christmas choccie brands, a spokesperson said: "Lindor’s brand new exciting flavour Irish Cream. These aren’t chocolates, they’re pieces of art.
"Irresistibly smooth melting chocolate handmade by our Lindt master chocolatiers with a touch of authentic Irish creme magic. These bites of heaven will give you a taste of pure bliss."