Lindt, who argualy provide some of the best chocolate during the festive period, have delivered once again with a new tasty treat

With Christmas slowly creeping up on us, people are stocking up on chocolate, an item of food that is always a firm favourite during the festive season, and Lindt have delivered with a delicious new item.

Fans of chocolate are going wild over the new festive Lindt flavour especially those who enjoy the festive alcoholic drink, Bailey’s, as their new creation is a delicious Irish Cream treat. It’s poised to prove popular among those looking for a special Christmas treat.

But you don’t have to wait until the tree is up as the new flavour is already available in shops and is very affordable coming in at a modest £6 for a 200g box. It also comes available as a hot chocolate powder. For ultimate indulgence you can get the hot chocolate powder as well as the 200g treat box, for £11.

