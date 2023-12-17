McDonald's huge saving deal: McMuffins for £1.19 and Big Macs for £1.49
Customers can save £3.50 on a Big Mac with this limited-time deal
McDonald's is offering a helping hand to those feeling the squeeze in the run-up to Christmas as customers can enjoy big savings on two polular menu items. the prices of both Single McMuffins and Big Macs has been drastically lowered for one day one.
If you found yourself in a rush to start the day, fear not. A single sausage and egg McMuffin will set you back only £1.19. And then - from 11am onwards - you can pick up an iconic Big Mac for only £1.49 - saving a massive £3.50 on the item's usual price.
The deal is valid only on Monday, December 18 and exclusively through the McDonald's App. Customers will be able to earn points when they purchase one of these deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.
The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point, so this week’s offers will get you 119 points when grabbing a single McMuffin and 149 points when picking up a Big Mac.
There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.
Other limited-time offers at McDonald's see items that are on the menu for a short time only. This includes the Big & Cheesy with Bacon, The Big & Cheesy, the Chicken Big Mac. and Cheese Melt Dippers.
