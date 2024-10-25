Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fats food chains in the US have pulled onions from their menus after a deadly E.coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One person has died and 49 others have become unwell due to the E.coli outbreak, which was linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder burgers. The world famous fast food chain announced that the outbreak has been traced to the onions used in the sandwiches, which they named as being sourced from a California-based supplier Taylor Farms.

As a result, Restaurant Brands International, which operates Burger King, and Yum Brand, which own Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC, have removed the vegetable from their menus after it was announced. McDonald’s has already pulled the Quarter Pounder sandwiches from restaurants in Colorado, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming, as well as in parts of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the 49 who have reported to have become sick from eating the food, 10 have been hospitalised. This includes one child who has suffered a severe kidney disease complication.

What is E.coli?

E.coli is a bacterial infection which can be caught by eating contaminated food. Most commonly, it can be found in raw vegetables and undercooked meat, however the bacteria is killed when meat is cooked thoroughly.

It may also be caught through touching infected animals or people who have contracted the infection. It can cause symptoms such as stomach cramps, bloody diarrhoea and issues with the kidney.