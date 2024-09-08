McDonald’s fans have the opportunity to grab one of the fast food chain’s most popular menu items at half price for one day only.

The burger restaurant will be slashing the price of its six-piece Chicken McNuggets on Monday, September 7 to less than £2. The fan-favourite menu item will cost just £1.39.

Single McMuffin breakfast items, available from 5am until 11am, will also be available for a reduced price of £1.39. However, the deal is only available through the McDonald’s app and for one day only.

To claim the cut-price tasty treats, customers will need to download the McDonald’s app on their mobile device’s app store and finding the one-time use vouchers in the ‘Offers’ tab. Also, by opting into McDonald’s Rewards, you will also be able to collect points when picking up your Chicken McNuggets (139 points) or Single McMuffin item (119 points).

It comes as McDonald’s introduces its newest Monopoly game, Mayfair Monday, on the app also. The new competition, which will last throughout the duration of McDonald’s Monopoly game promotion apart from October 14, will see one customer user scooping a £20,000 instant cash prize every Monday when they peel the voucher on their food item and again ‘peel’ again in-app for a chance to win.