McDonalds has launched a new, nostalgic meal to celebrate its famous characters - complete with a mystery milkshake.

The McDonaldland meal launched in US stores earlier this week, with the 1970s-inspired offering paying homage to the fast-food chain’s cast of colourful characters. Dubbed an “adult happy meal” by some, the new meal allows customers to grab a Quarter Pounder burger or 10 chicken nuggets, fries and a shake, the flavour of which remains a mystery.

The drink features a vibrant blue shake complete with fluffy pink cream, inspired by the blue “lava” and pink clouds of Mount McDonaldland. The secret flavour is being kept under wraps by McDonalds, which described the shake as “a secret concoction as enchanting as the world itself”.

Alongside this, customer will be able to collect six collectable tins featuring postcards, stickers and more themed around of the McDonaldland character. These of course include Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar, Mayor McCheese, and the Fry Friends.

Jennifer “JJ” Healan, McDonald's VP, U.S. Marketing, Brand, Content & Culture said: “Over the past few years we’ve seen how fans flock to our characters, everyone from Grimace to the Hamburglar. But many, especially the new generation, don’t know that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There’s an entire magical world of McDonaldland filled with characters, places and lore.

“And so, for the first time in decades we are taking fans on a trip to McDonaldland with an immersive experience that taps into the past to create the future. It’s a chance for us to give fans a new, modern way to experience this magical world.”

Is the McDonaldland meal available in the UK?

Unfortunately for UK-based McDonalds fans, the McDonaldland meal is only currently available within the US. According to reports, there is no plans at the moment for the meal to make the journey across the pond and pop up in UK stores.

For US-based customers, the meal has been available in stores from August 12.