McDonald’s menu UK: halloumi fries added to menu, price, calories - and how long they are available for

The items added to the McDonald's menu also includes two new burgers

By Hiyah Zaidi
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 1:38 pm

Fans of the fast-food giant will be elated to hear McDonald’s is launching halloumi fries - and it’s the first time in the UK.

McDonald’s added a new snack and two new burgers to its menu on 27 July.

There is also a new summery drink to compliment the meal - with the theme to celebrate the cultures of Spain and Cyprus.

McDonald’s new menu includes two new burgers (Photo: Getty Images)

What are the two new burgers? 

The Spicy Spanish Snack has two beef patties, chilli cheddar, red onion, spicy tomato sauce and lettuce served in a warm paprika bun. It has 581 calories.

The Chicken Fiesta has a crispy chicken fillet topped with chorizo, chilli cheddar, spicy tomato sauce, red onion, and lettuce, in its warm toasted chilli and paprika-topped bun. McDonald’s website states its calorie count is 641kcal.

The burgers cost £5.39, while the long-awaited Halloumi fries are £2.49 on their own or £6.49 for a share box.

The halloumi fries are coated in a light batter and served with a rich tomato dip. According to the McDonald’s website the fries are 210kcal for a four-piece box, while a box of 12 is 630kcal.

What else is on the menu? 

McDonald’s has also announced a new drink - the Spanish Fruit punch.

The berry and citrus drink can be bought for just £2.29 - and a large one costs £2.61.

These menu items are available for a limited time and will be available until 6 September.

