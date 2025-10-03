McDonald's Monopoly: How to win big including being a 'womble'

Martin Lewis' Money Saving Expert have issued tips to stop you relying on Lady Luck when playing this year's McDonald's Monopoly - including being a 'womble'.

The fast food giant's iconic game ends on Tuesday October 21 with millions of Brits scrambling for top prizes such as £100,000 cash, a Jet2 Holiday or a brand new TV.

But the popular promotion isn't all down to luck, as Martin Lewis' Money Saving Expert reveals there are tips to boost your chances of winning.

They claim the simplest advice is to use the McDonald's app where you can scan your physical property stickers to get a 'bonus digital peel'.

Each property set has one rare sticker so a second tip would be to hold onto them tightly if you're fortunate enough to uncover one.

Examples of previous years' rare stickers include Mayfair, Bond St, Coventry St, Strand, Marylebone St, Northumberland Road, Old Kent Road, Euston Station and Liverpool St Station.

Money Saving Expert even encourages you to 'womble' stickers you haven't yet collected, which involves scouring abandoned tables for them.

Some customers don't dispose of their waste in the bins provided so you may even spot some unpeeled stickers on someone else's packaging.

Monopoly stickers are only available on particular items, such as them being on Chicken Selects but not Chicken Nuggets, so you should plan your order to get as many stickers for your money.

A full list of the food items containing Monopoly stickers is written below to make sure your next order follows Martin Lewis' McSavvy tips.

The final piece of advice is to use other promotions to reduce the cost of your order, so if you can get a burger with stickers for £2.50 then it's easier to justify visiting the golden arches more often.

FULL LIST OF ITEMS CONTAINING MCDONALD'S MONOPOLY STICKERS

-Cold drinks (400ml and 500ml)

-Medium or large fries

-Chicken Selects (3 or 5)

-Philly Cheese Stack

-Chicken Big Mac

-Large salad tray

-McPlant

-McSpicy

-McCrispy

-Mozzarella Dippers

-Mozzarella Dippers Sharebox

-Regular and Large McCafé Iced

-Regular or Large McCafé Hot Drinks

-Flat white

-McFlurry

-Veggie wraps

-Chicken wraps

-Breakfast wraps