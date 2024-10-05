Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “legendary” McDonald’s menu item is returning to UK restaurants later this month following a decade-long hiatus.

The fast food chain has announced the return of the McRib sandwich, which was first launched in 1981. The sandwich, which features a barbecue-flavoured pork patty, pickles and onions in a bun, was last seen on UK menus in late 2014 and early 2015.

The menu item has picked up a cult status among McDonald’s fans, who have tracked the comeback of the sandwich throughout the world. Thomas O’Neill, Head of Menu at McDonald’s UK said: “It is more than just a sandwich; it’s a phenomenon. We have heard our fans loud and clear – the fan petitions and pleas on social - and after almost a decade of anticipation, we are thrilled to bring back this iconic menu item.

“Knowing how well-loved the McRib is, we had very little choice - we had to make it happen. It was time to step up and satisfy the cravings of McRib enthusiasts across the country.”

Rumours of the McRib’s return to stores spread after a seemingly ‘glitch’ notification teasing news about the sandwich was sent to McDonald’s app users in September. It has now been confirmed that it will return to the UK on October 16.

However, customers will only have a limited time to grab a taste of the legendary menu item. The McRib sandwich will be available for £4.49 for a single burger and £6.19 as part of a medium extra value meal.