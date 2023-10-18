To celebrate autumn, McDonald’s is set to release two new McFlurry flavours as well as new savoury options

McDonald’s is set to celebrate Halloween by releasing two new McFlurry flavours. This comes as the popular fast food chain is set to add seven items to their menu from today (Wednesday, October 18).

It’s commonplace for eateries, such as Costa, Starbucks and more to release different themed menus that correspond to the season that year, with Autumn and then winter some of the favourites.

For autumn, McDonald’s will release The M&M’s Halloween McFlurry with Halloween sugar shapes topped with Galaxy sauce. Another fall-themed flavour hitting restaurants tomorrow is the Twix toffee apple McFlurry.

Despite the two mouth watering new Mcflurry’s on offer, it’s a separate treat that has sent fans into a frenzy. As mentioned, seven new items are landing today, and people are going crazy over the new, hot toffee apple pie dessert.

It contains crispy pastry filled with a spiced apple compote and toffee sauce, with toffee pieces, and is a proper nod to the season. People have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on the sweet treat.

For those who prefer a savoury treat, you haven’t been forgotten, with the Philly cheese stack and McCrispy BBQ smokehouse to come as well as Chilli Cheese Bites, Chilli Cheese Bites Sharebox and more.

Full list of new McDonald’s menu items: