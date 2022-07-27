The price of burgers from the fast food chain has gone up for the first time in over a decade

It’s a favourite among fast food fans - the McDonald’s cheeseburger.

For the last 14 years, hungry people in the UK have been able to pick up one of these classic snacks for less than £1 - but that’s about to change.

McDonald’s has announced that they are going to increase the price of some of their menu items by 10p to 20p, and have blamed inflation , saying that they are also facing increased costs.

It’s just the latest in numerous price rises people are having to contend with every day amid the cost of living crisis .

So, how much will the price of a McDonald’s cheeseburger be going forward, when will the price rise happen, what other menu items are affected and what has McDonald’s said?

How much is a McDonad’s cheeseburger now, and what will it cost when prices increase?

A McDonald’s cheeseburger currently costs 99p, but it will soon set you back £1.19.

What other McDonald’s menu items will increase in price?

The classic cheeseburger is not the only menu item that people will soon have to pay more for.

The following items are also increasing in price:

Breakfast meal

Main meal

McNugget share box

McFlurry

Large coffee

When will the price increase take effect?

McDonald’s has not yet confirmed exactly when the price increase will take effect, but foodies can expect to see the inflated prices on menus later in summer 2022.

Are any McDonald’s items staying at the same price?

People will be pleased to know that not every McDonald’s menu is subject to a price increase.

The following items are staying at the same cost:

Salads

Wraps

Mayo chicken burger

What has McDonald’s said about the price rises?

Each McDonald’s branch is free to set its own prices - except on the saver menu, where different franchises tend to charge the same amount.

McDonald’s can recommend how its franchises set their prices, but can’t order them to.

McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief executive Alistair Macrow said the price increases were due to inflation.

He said: "We’re living through incredibly challenging times and we’re all seeing the cost of everyday items, such as food and energy, increase in a way many of us have never experienced.

"Just like you, our company, our franchisees who own and operate our restaurants, and our suppliers are all feeling the impact of rising inflation.

“Since we opened in the UK in 1974, we’ve committed to offering great tasting food at affordable prices, and that commitment will not change.

"But today’s pressures mean, like many, we’re having to make some tough choices about our prices."

How can I get a discount at McDonald’s?

If you visit McDonald’s on a frequent basis, there is a way that you can save some money.

In July, McDonald’s announced the launch of its first ever loyalty card.

McDonald’s diners will earn a point for every penny they spend.