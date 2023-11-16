McDonald's has unveiled its Christmas menu for 2023 with festive treats available from next week

McDonald's Christmas menu 2023: Chicken Big Mac returns & brand new Big & Cheesy burger

McDonald's has unveiled its Christmas menu for 2023 with a host of festive additions including the Chicken Big Mac and the brand-new Big & Cheesy burger. Despite November just starting, McDonald’s has got into the festive spirit with all items available from next week.

From next week, customers can try the brand-new Big & Cheesy burger for the first time. The new seasonal selection includes a succulent beef patty, two slices of cheese, red onions, crispy onions, and cheese sauce, all in a freshly toasted snowflake flour dusted bun. Alternatively customers can opt for all the trimmings with the Big & Cheesy with Bacon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Returning to the festive menu this year is the fan-favourite Chicken Big Mac. Following its sell-out success in 2022 and a brief stint on the menu earlier this year, McDonald's have listened to popular demand and put the chicken burger back where it belongs.

Also returning to the menu, are the indulgent Cheese Melt Dippers - made with oozing Camembert and served with a rich tomato dip.

In the spirit of sharing, McDonald’s customers can go all out with the Chicken Combo. This festive feast includes 10 Chicken Selects and a 20 Chicken McNuggets Sharebox – plus 4 Selects dips and 4 Standard dips, all ready to serve four of your nugget-worthy friends.

For those with a sweet tooth, McDonald's has put the Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry back on the menu, along with the Galaxy Caramel McFlurry. The two delicious desserts feature soft dairy ice cream swirled with Galaxy Chocolate Stars and topped with a Galaxy Chocolate or Caramel sauce.

McDonald's has unveiled its Christmas menu for 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

If that's not enough, customers can also sink their teeth into the crispy Galaxy Caramel Pie which includes a chocolate pastry filled with a Galaxy Caramel sauce. The 2023 Festive Menu launches in all restaurants across the UK and Ireland from 11am on Wednesday November 22.