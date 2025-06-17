McFlurry crowned the UK’s most searched McDonald’s menu item with nearly 45,000 monthly searches

The most Googled option on a McDonald's menu is a McFlurry

The McFlurry has officially taken the crown as the UK’s most searched McDonald’s menu item, racking up an average of 44,955 Google searches per month.

According to new research by voucher experts Voucherbox.co.uk, the popular ice cream dessert leads the pack in terms of public interest, comfortably beating even long-standing favourites like the Big Mac and Chicken McNuggets.

The study analysed Google search data for McDonald’s menu items to uncover which dishes Britons are most curious about online. The results highlight a national sweet tooth, with dessert items outperforming savoury classics in overall popularity.

Top 10 Most Searched McDonald’s Items in the UK

Rank Menu Item Average Monthly Searches 1 McFlurry 44,955 2 Big Mac 29,867 3 Milkshake 26,132 4 Chicken McNuggets 16,656 5 Cheeseburger 12,254 6 McCrispy 8,786 7 McMuffin 8,679 8 Wrap 7,928 9 Filet-o-Fish 6,558 10 Breakfast Wrap 6,292

The Big Mac comes in second with just under 30,000 monthly searches, followed by Milkshakes in third place, with over 26,000 searches on average. With two of the top three spots taken by sweet treats, it’s clear that dessert remains a firm favourite among British customers.

Chicken McNuggets ranked fourth with 16,656 monthly searches, still a strong showing for the classic snack despite the noticeable drop from the top three. Rounding out the top five is the Cheeseburger, attracting 12,254 searches a month.

Further down the list, newer items are already making their mark. The McCrispy takes sixth place with 8,786 searches, just ahead of the McMuffin, a longstanding breakfast option, which averages 8,679 searches.

Wraps secured eighth place with 7,928 searches, followed by the Filet-o-Fish, a lesser-searched item despite being one of McDonald’s longest-running menu choices. The Breakfast Wrap completes the top ten with 6,292 average monthly searches, showing just how important breakfast has become to the brand’s UK audience.

Plant-based options remain further down the rankings. The McPlant burger sits just outside the top ten, in 11th place, with 4,661 searches, only around 10% of the volume generated by the McFlurry.

Charlotte Lumbroso-Baumgartner, CEO at Voucherbox.co.uk, commented on the findings,

“These figures clearly show that while the iconic Big Mac continues to be hugely popular, it’s actually dessert items that are capturing the most attention online. The McFlurry sitting comfortably at the top of the list reflects our national love for sweet treats. And things like the Smarties or Oreo McFlurry have become iconic.

“What’s also interesting is the ongoing appeal of long-time favourites like Chicken McNuggets and Cheeseburgers, which continue to rank highly. At the same time, new additions like the McCrispy are already earning their place, showing that McDonald’s is succeeding in refreshing its menu without losing sight of its classics.