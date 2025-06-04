Mexican and South American restaurant Las Iguanas is raising a glass to dads with a FREE pint of Corona Lager this Father’s Day

Las Iguanas Father’s Day FREE Corona

Las Iguanas, the UK’s home of vibrant Mexican and South American cuisine, is making Father’s Day even more special this year with a refreshing offer.

There’s a FREE pint of draft Corona lager or soft drink for every father figure, available all day on Sunday 15th June 2025.

Guests can treat the father figure in their lives to a sizzling celebration with a Latin twist from flame-grilled fajitas to the legendary Xinxim curry, fiery chicken wings, or the much-loved Brazilian Beach Cheese.

And to top it all off, dads can enjoy a free pint of crisp Corona beer or a soft drink of their choice (including Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, or Schweppes Lemonade) when dining in.

The offer is valid with the purchase of a main meal, and available to pre-booked tables. Whether you’re catching up over cocktails, digging into South American street food, or toasting Dad over your favourite dish, Las Iguanas is the place to do it in style.

There’s also the chance of winning crates of Corona beer the height of your dad! Simply go to the landing page on Las Iguanas website here: Father's Day at Las Iguanas | Las Iguanas, fill in a form to be in with the chance of winning. For another chance of winning they can go to Las Iguanas’ social media pages and comment on the Father’s Day post.

After over 30 years of serving up unforgettable food, cocktails, music and memories, Las Iguanas is still the go-to for bold flavour and feel-good vibes.

With a refreshed menu featuring bold new dishes and long-lost favourites, tasty cocktails, and flavour-packed offers like Cantina Club and Evening Eats, Las Iguanas is all about bringing people together over food that’s made to celebrate. And now, with Father’s Day on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to book a table.

Terms & Conditions:

Offer valid for dine-in only on Sunday 15th June 2025.

Offer entitles each father figure within your booking party to one free pint of Corona or a regular soft drink (Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Schweppes Lemonade).

Minimum purchase of one main meal per person redeeming the offer.

Maximum of 6 drinks per booking.

Not valid in conjunction with any other promotion, discount or set menu, including Bottomless Brunch, Cantina Club, or Evening Eats.

18+ only. Proof of age may be required.

Site exclusions apply: Not valid at Centre Parcs locations. May not be available on event days at O2, Wembley, Resorts World, Cardiff Mill Lane and Brindley Place - please call ahead to confirm.

Subject to availability. If Corona is unavailable, an alternative draft pint will be offered.

About Las Iguanas

Founded in Bristol in 1991, Las Iguanas has spent over three decades bringing the bold, spirited flavours of Latin America to high streets across the UK. With handcrafted cocktails, flame-kissed dishes, and a love of colour, rhythm, and spice, Las Iguanas is a vibrant destination where every day feels like a celebration. From family favourites to cocktail catchups, and spicy starters to indulgent desserts, it’s a fiesta of flavour from first bite to last sip.

To book your Father’s Day table, visit: www.iguanas.co.uk