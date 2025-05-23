Mexican and South American restaurant Las Iguanas launches Cantina Club

Cantina Club selection

Las Iguanas, the UK’s home of bold Mexican and South American cuisine, has launched Cantina Club, a brand-new food and drink experience designed to bring people together over vibrant flavours, laid-back vibes, and unbeatable value.

Launching today, May 23, Cantina Club invites guests to enjoy two drinks and two tapas for just £20, available all day, every day, including weekends!

Whether it’s the first toast of the bank holiday or a spontaneous after-work meet-up, it’s a deliciously easy way to start the summer and enjoy everything Las Iguanas is known for.

Guests can sip on expertly mixed cocktails like the fruity Pornstar Daiquiri or Mango Collins, chilled Corona beer, crisp wines including Tempranillo red and Airen-Sauvignon white, or playful mocktails full of Latin flair.

These pair perfectly with Las Iguanas’ bold new tapas menu, a showcase of plates inspired by the vibrant street food scenes of Brazil, Mexico and beyond. Tapas available include quesadillas, fiery patatas bravas, sweet chilli king prawns, padron peppers, chicken wings and zesty fresh salads - all designed for sharing and savouring.

With a typical saving of around £18, Cantina Club is full of flavour, value, and easy-going charm, perfect for those looking to celebrate the weekend (or just a good weekday).

This offer is just one of many exciting reasons to visit Las Iguanas right now. The refreshed menu brings back long-lost fan favourites like the legendary Xinxim curry, alongside exciting new South American-inspired plates. Meanwhile, crowd-pleasing offers like 2-for-1 cocktails every day from 3–6pm and 9pm-close, and a weekday lunch menu for just £10 make Las Iguanas a go-to for any occasion.

There’s also the Evening Eats offer which is two courses for just £16.50 (add a dessert for £5!) which is available Sunday to Thursday after 5pm, please see website for full terms & conditions.

And for families heading out this half term - from May 26, Kids Eat Free with every adult main, making Las Iguanas the perfect choice for flavour-packed fun for all ages.

With over 30 years of unforgettable food, music, and good times, Las Iguanas continues to be a destination where every day feels like a celebration.

Founded in Bristol in 1991, Las Iguanas has spent over three decades bringing the bold, spirited flavours of Mexico and South America to UK high streets. What began as a single restaurant with a love for Latin American food and culture has grown into a nationwide favourite, beloved for its colourful interiors, sizzling dishes, handcrafted cocktails, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere that invites everyone to the table.

Now, with the recent launch of its biggest-ever menu refresh, Las Iguanas is doubling down on its mission to turn every meal into a celebration. Cantina Club is the latest addition - a relaxed, flavour-packed offering that puts sharing at the heart of the experience.

CANTINA CLUB Terms & Conditions: Available all day everyday. Not available at Las Iguanas Center Parcs and may not be available at the following restaurants on event days: O2, Wembley, Resorts World, Cardiff Mill Lane & Brindley Place - please call ahead to confirm. Not available in conjunction with any other promotion or discount. No cash value. Not valid on delivery or takeaway. All offers are subject to availability. We reserve the right to vary or end this offer at our discretion. We will not serve alcohol to under 18s and proof of identification may be required.