Mexican cuisine is named the most popular global cuisine according to Americans

The study explored Google searches for each global cuisine

Mexican cuisine leads searches in 24 states with California showing highest interest at 1.3 million monthly searches Chinese cuisine leads in 20 states with New York generating 1.33 million monthly searches - the highest search volume for any cuisine in any state Thai cuisine ranks first in Alaska, Hawaii, and Washington 44 states have either Mexican or Chinese cuisine in their top two most searched options Wyoming shows lowest search interest with just 10,714 monthly searches for its top cuisine

A new study by Seating Masters, has analyzed search data from Google regarding queries on various cuisines from around the world to reveal which cuisines are the most popular.

The data shows Mexican cuisine emerged as the most searched food option in 24 states. California leads this trend with more than 1.3 million average monthly searches. Texas follows with over 1.1 million searches for Mexican cuisine monthly.

Chinese cuisine tops searches in 20 states. New York shows the strongest interest with 1.33 million monthly searches, making it the highest-searched cuisine in any state. Florida ranks second for Chinese cuisine interest with 953,033 monthly searches.

The statistics released today show that in states where Mexican cuisine ranks first, it typically outpaces other cuisines by substantial margins. In Arizona, Mexican food searches (336,573) are nearly double those for Chinese food (176,898).

Regional variations in results also reveal interesting patterns across the country. Thai cuisine claims the top spot in Alaska, Hawaii, and Washington, presenting notable exceptions to the Mexican-Chinese dominance seen throughout most states.

One common thread among most states is that either Mexican or Chinese cuisine appears in the top two positions. Only Oregon breaks this pattern, with Thai ranking second above Chinese cuisine.

The Northeast shows stronger preference for Chinese cuisine, while the Southwest and West heavily favor Mexican options. The data also reveals that Indian cuisine appears in every state's top five but never reaches the number one position. It ranks third in 28 states, including Delaware, Georgia and Nebraska, showing consistent but not dominant popularity across the country.

Wyoming records just 10,714 monthly searches for its top cuisine (Mexican), while North Dakota registers only 12,587. This contrasts dramatically with California's 1.3 million Mexican cuisine searches.

Hawaii stands out as the only state with its own local cuisine (Hawaiian) appearing in its top five, ranking fourth with 24,094 monthly searches. This reflects both local pride and tourist interest in authentic Hawaiian food.

Vermont shows an unusual pattern with Chinese cuisine (17,465 searches) outpacing Mexican cuisine (8,125 searches) by more than double, going against the typical pattern seen in neighboring states.

Italian cuisine appears in the top five across most states but never reaches the top position. It ranks third in 13 states and fourth in 17 states. Despite its widespread appeal, Italian food doesn't generate the same search interest as Mexican or Chinese options.

The top three cuisines in each state:

State #1 Cuisine #2 Cuisine #3 Cuisine Alabama Mexican Chinese Italian Alaska Thai Chinese Mexican Arizona Mexican Chinese Italian Arkansas Mexican Chinese Italian California Mexican Chinese Thai Colorado Mexican Chinese Italian Connecticut Chinese Mexican Indian Delaware Chinese Mexican Indian Florida Chinese Mexican Italian Georgia Mexican Chinese Indian Hawaii Thai Mexican Chinese Idaho Mexican Chinese Thai Illinois Mexican Chinese Indian Indiana Mexican Chinese Indian Iowa Mexican Chinese Indian Kansas Mexican Chinese Indian Kentucky Mexican Chinese Indian Louisiana Chinese Mexican Italian Maine Chinese Mexican Thai Maryland Chinese Mexican Indian Massachusetts Chinese Mexican Indian Michigan Chinese Mexican Thai Minnesota Chinese Mexican Thai Mississippi Mexican Chinese Indian Missouri Mexican Chinese Indian Montana Mexican Chinese Thai Nebraska Mexican Chinese Indian Nevada Mexican Chinese Thai New Hampshire Chinese Mexican Thai New Jersey Chinese Mexican Indian New Mexico Mexican Chinese Indian New York Chinese Mexican Italian North Carolina Chinese Mexican Indian North Dakota Mexican Chinese Indian Ohio Chinese Mexican Indian Oklahoma Mexican Chinese Italian Oregon Mexican Thai Chinese Pennsylvania Chinese Mexican Indian Rhode Island Chinese Mexican Italian South Carolina Chinese Mexican Italian South Dakota Mexican Chinese Indian Tennessee Mexican Chinese Indian Texas Mexican Chinese Indian Utah Mexican Chinese Thai Vermont Chinese Mexican Thai Virginia Chinese Mexican Indian Washington Mexican Thai Indian West Virginia Chinese Mexican Italian Wisconsin Mexican Chinese Indian Wyoming Mexican Chinese Indian

"These search patterns reveal fascinating insights about America's dining preferences," says a spokesperson from Seating Masters. "What we're seeing is not just about food - it's about cultural identity and regional history.

"The Southwest's strong preference for Mexican cuisine reflects both proximity to Mexico and significant Hispanic population centers. The Northeast's preference for Chinese food corresponds to historical immigration patterns and America's oldest Chinatowns in cities like New York and Boston.

"Anyone traveling across America should take note of these regional preferences. If you're in the Pacific Northwest, seeking out Thai food might give you a more authentic local experience than you'd expect. And in Hawaii, trying local Hawaiian cuisine is clearly something both tourists and locals value."

The South demonstrates a strong preference for Mexican and Chinese cuisines, with states like Mississippi, Arkansas, and Alabama showing limited interest in other international options. The combined searches for their top two cuisines often represent over 75% of all cuisine-related searches in these states.

“The research highlights America's varied culinary interests, with Mexican and Chinese cuisines clearly leading the way. The popularity of Thai, Indian, and other international cuisines demonstrates America's expanding palate and growing appreciation for global food traditions.” The spokesperson added.