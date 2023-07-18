Milkybar Choo has made a comeback - is it available in the UK?

Chocolate-lovers and those with a strong sweet tooth might remember Milkybar Choos.

The white chocolate bars were a common sight on the shelves in shops for much of the 2000s. You might remember how they were halfway between a Fudge and a Curlywurly.

First launched at the turn of the 21st Century, Milkybar Choo was just one of a range of new bars released between 2000 and 2008 - according to Milkybar's website. This period also saw Milkybar Munchies, Milkybar Sharing Block and Milkybar White Moments appear on shelves.

However, Nestle eventually brought the axe down on Choo and it was removed from circulation. However despite not being available for years, fans have not forgot about the delicious chocolate bar!

A Change.org petition was launched in 2016 calling for Milkybar to bring back the 00s favourite. Despite being signed thousands of times, it has not managed to sway Nestle into action in the UK.

However, Milkybar Choo has made a return in India - and bars have made their way back to our shores! Here's all you need to know:

Can you buy Milkybar Choo in the UK?

The retro lost chocolate bar is back in production... in India. However, some retails have managed to import boxes of Milkybar Choo over to the UK and are selling them.

You can order them online from retailers and have the chocolates delivered to your door!

Milkybar Choo. Screenshot from Candy World UK via TikTok

How much does it cost?

The prices for Milkybar Choo vary depending on the retailer and how many bars you are buying. However the prices are steeper than buying a single choccie bar from your nearest supermarket or store due to the Milkybar Choo bars being imported from India.

For example the prices on CandyMail.co.uk start at £2.99 for six 10g bars or £9.99 for a box of 28.

What flavours can you get?

