A petition to save the popular chocolate treat has been signed by more than 1,500 people

Chocolate fans have said that they are heartbroken to find out that Milky Way Crispy Rolls have been discontinued.

One lover of the chocolate bar has even gone as far as setting up a petition to demand that it be brought back to shop shelves.

So, what are Milky Way Crispy Rolls, how have people reacted to them being discontinued on Twitter and how can you sign the petition?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What are Milky Way Crispy Rolls?

Milky Way Crispy Rolls have been a family favourite for decades.

The bar has a light whipped centre covered in crispy wafer and coated in milk chocolate.

It was a light sweet treat, sold in a twin pack. Boxes of five packs were also available.

A a spokesperson for Mars Wrigley UK, the company behind the beloved treat, told The Sun : "While Milky Way Crispy Rolls are currently in a galaxy far, far away we’re pleased to offer many delicious alternatives such as Milky Way Magic Stars, Maltesers, Mars and of course, the traditional Milky Way.”

The spokesperson also offered some hope to disappointed fans that the chocolate bar could be brought back, however, as they added “the love for Milky Way Crispy Rolls has been out of this world and we’ve certainly taken note.”

How have people reacted to Milky Way Crispy Rolls being discontinued?

Chocoholics took to Twitter to express their upset at the news Milky Way Crispy Rolls have been discontinued.

One said: “I found out today that Milky Way are discontinuing crispy rolls and my heart is broken.”

One even went as far to say it was “the worst day of [their] life”.

“I can’t believe it’s happened. I’m so upset. This has to be the worst day of my life. Milky Way crispy rolls have been discontinued.”

Another Twitter user said: “I’ve just seen that Milky Way Crispy Rolls have been discontinued and I’m devastated.”

One person said: “Have I heard this right? Milky Way Crispy Rolls have been discontinued? But they are the best of the Milky Way products? Brexit, Covid, War and now this?”

What is the petition and how can I sign it?

One Crispy Roll fan is so distraught by the discontinuation of the sweet treat that they have started a petition calling on Mars Wrigley UK to bring it back - and it’s been signed by more than 1,500 people.

The petition, started on Change.org, is called Bring Back The Mars Milky Way Crispy Rolls and has been started by a person called Jack Taylor.

The petition reads: “This product has been around for quite some time and it’s disappointing that after all that time Mars Chocolate has discontinued it from their product range.

“I for one would choose the Milky Way Crispy Rolls over other Mars Chocolate products. For example I would rather have a Milky Way Crispy Roll rather than a Milky Way and I’m sure many other people think the same.

“This is a product that I really enjoyed buying and I want people to sign this petition so that we can hopefully get this product in production again.”

At the time of writing, 1,787 people have signed the petition.

If you love Milky Way Crispy Rolls you can sign the petition .

Are Milky Way Crispy Rolls still available to buy?

Fans who were hoping for one last taste of their favourite snack may be disappointed as the product seems to have disappeared from shop shelves.

Spokespeople for B&M and the Co-Op told the Sun that they no longer stock them.

They are not available to buy online at a range of supermarkets including Tesco and Sainsbury’s. They are also out of stock on Amazon.

They are still listed on the Poundland website , but stock is not available to buy online so shoppers will have to visit their local store to see if any are available.

The multipack box of five does, however, still appear to be available to buy on the Co-op website for £1.30 a box.