Miller & Carter Cardiff Bay unveils brand-new look following major transformation

Guests are invited to rediscover the art of steak in a refreshed setting where modern luxury meets warm hospitality. With an elevated decor palette, ambient lighting, and plush furnishings, the new Miller & Carter Cardiff Bay provides a refined backdrop for both intimate evenings and celebratory occasions.

The new look Miller & Carter Cardiff Bay seats 264 covers in a mix of bar and restaurant covers, both in the main dining and its new bar area. The restaurant can also hold an additional 48 covers in the external garden and patio areas.

Miller & Carter Cardiff Bay has created 7 new jobs for the local area, with the positions being a mix of front of house and kitchen team. This brings the number of local team members working at the restaurant to 60 in total.

The venue is just a short walk from the famous Wales Millenium Centre and Roath Lock and is based near Cardiff’s Red Dragon Centre, soon to be the home of the new Cardiff Bay Arena. The restaurant is more than just a destination for fine dining, with its city centre location it’s also a community hub where friends, family and colleagues can come together. Whether it’s to celebrate a birthday or a special anniversary- Miller & Carter Cardiff Bay is the ultimate venue for your occasions.

Awarded with the ‘The Masters of Steak’ award from the prestigious Craft Guild of Chefs, the food truly is a labour of love. Visitors to the recently updated Miller & Carter Cardiff Bay can enjoy prime 30-day aged British & Irish steaks or choose from a number of 50-day aged options from around the world, all carefully cooked to perfection.

At Miller & Carter Cardiff Bay, steak lovers can expect the best when visiting the restaurant with 14 fantastic steak experiences to choose from including a 16oz Chateaubriand sharer, 25oz Butchers Block sharing board, 20oz T-bone and an award-winning UK & Irish 30-day aged 12oz Ribeye. Every steak experience comes complete with a choice of their signature steak sauces, a classic lettuce wedge, a slice of their famous onion loaf and a side- all included in the price.

What’s more, there are plenty of other delicious dishes for guests to enjoy from their new Burrata & Heirloom Tomatoes and Soy & Mirin Pork Belly starters, Pan-Roasted Cod, Crispy Duck & Mango Salad, and Beef Brisket & Short Rib Mac & Cheese. Not to mention beloved classics such as their Miller’s Steakhouse Dirty Burger and Pan-Roasted Lamb Rump. Vegetarian options are also available, including Tuscan-Style Butternut Squash, Sunshine Plant Burger and Spinach, Feta, Lemon & Garlic Filo-Topped Pie.

Guests can also treat themselves to the Fixed-Price Lunch Menu, serviced Monday to Friday 12pm – 5pm with 2 courses from £19.25 and 3 courses from £22.25. Dishes include tempting starters like the Thai Spiced Carrot & Squash Soup, indulgent mains such as 50 Day-Aged Rump or Chicken Milanes and the devilish White Chocolate Crème Brûlée.

Or if you’d like to treat your loved one to something a bit more special Miller & Carter Cardiff Bay offers a Dates & Steaks 3 course set menu on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3pm.

Miller & Carter Cardiff Bay also offers an indulgent Sunday sharing board. The Sunday sharing board adds a touch of luxury to your Sunday dining. Guests can enjoy cuts of meat including Succulent Roast Shropshire Chicken, Flavour Packed Lamb Rump, an award winning 12oz Ribeye and indulgent sides such as Camembert Mash, Yorkshire Puddings and unlimited Sauteed Greens all topped off with unlimited Beef Dripping Gravy.

Guests can complement their meals with a selection of expertly hand-crafted cocktails such as their Strawberry Sling, Passion Fruit Martini and the classic Espresso Martini. To finish off there are a range of irresistible desserts available, such as sharing dessert Carter’s Signature Chocolate Bar, Double Belgian Chocolate Brownie, and Banoffee Pie.

Commenting on the steakhouse’s latest look, General Manager, Louis Crowther said: “The team and I are incredibly proud of the new restaurant and we’re excited to welcome everyone in the local community back to join us for an unforgettable experience at the newly refurbished Miller & Carter Cardiff Bay.”

“Our team is passionate about all we do and delivering an exceptional dining experience is what we do best, this is one of the many reasons why we’re consistently given top ratings on Trip Advisor, Google & Facebook review platforms. With our refreshed and updated look, we can’t wait to welcome both our loyal and new guests to create memories with their loved ones.”

To reserve a table at the new look Miller & Carter Cardiff visit: https://www.millerandcarter.co.uk/restaurants/wales/millerandcartercardiffbay#/

1 . Contributed Miller & Carter Cardiff Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Miller & Carter Cardiff Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Miller & Carter Cardiff Photo: Submitted Share